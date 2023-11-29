OBD-II Code Readers Help with Eco-Friendly DIY Car Repairs

Sustainability is becoming a greater priority for consumers all over the world. One recent poll found that 75% of millennial consumers take sustainability into consideration when making a purchase.

There are many things that you need to do if you want to be an eco-friendly consumer. We have talked about the benefits of investing in renewable energy and relying on energy efficient vehicles.

However, there are a number of other things that you can do to live a greener life. One of the steps that some eco-friendly consumers are taking is handling their car repairs on their own.

There are a number of reasons that DIY car repairs are better for the planet. One of the biggest is that you don’t have to transport your car to the auto shop, which means that you don’t release carbon emissions in the process.

Today’s cars have onboard computers connected to sensors that produce OBD codes when something goes wrong. These are integrated into almost every system on the vehicle, from the traction control to the exhaust. You see the result as a dashboard warning light. With a diagnostic scan tool, you can quickly and easily check the cause the next time your check engine light comes on.

Selecting the Right Code Readers for Your Car’s Make & Model

These devices are really simple to use. Plug it into the OBD II port under your dashboard and give it a second or two to analyze the computer codes. Some provide extra information, such as whether you will pass an emissions inspection or how serious the trouble code is.

Most cars have an OBD II system, and this is what your code reader will interface with. However, some newer cars have additional electronic systems that a basic scan tool might be unable to check. That’s why it is so important to choose a coed reader that is suitable for your car’s make, model, and year.

The Innova OBD2 code reader is a very popular unit and one that can be used with a wide range of cars and trucks. It has strong reviews and an affordable price, making it a great choice for people looking for a simple-to-use entry-level code reader.

If you are still unsure about what type of unit to purchase, talk to an auto parts store associate. They can help you find the right model for your car based on its make, model, and year.

Troubleshooting Tips & Clearing DTCs

Driving around with a check engine light on is never a good idea. It could be from something as simple as a loose gas cap or as serious as a misfiring cylinder. Using a diagnostic tool can help you troubleshoot problems, determine their severity, and establish a plan for fixing them. In many cases, you can clear the code from your car’s computer, which also resets the dashboard light.

Every diagnostic tool is a little different, so you’ll want to read the instructions for clearing codes. However, most are very simple to use. Some even allow you to hook directly into your car’s computer via Bluetooth, which lets you use your cell phone to run diagnostics, read codes, and clear them from the computer to turn your check engine light off.

Why You Should Check Diagnostic Trouble Codes

When a check engine light comes on, it is a signal that one of your car’s systems is not working the way it should. However, unless there are obvious signs of trouble, you have no way of knowing what the problem is. That is, unless you use a code scanner to tell you what is going on.

If you want to know why a dashboard warning light is on, it might be time to invest in a diagnostic scanner. Shop online auto parts stores for an affordable code reader for cars for simple, at-home troubleshooting.

DIY Car Repairs Are Better for the Planet

There are a number of things that you can do to help the planet as a car owner. Of course, you want to try buying eco-friendly cars, but there are other important changes to make as well. One of the biggest is by doing your own repairs. The tips listed above will make a big difference.