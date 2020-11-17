The Unbelievable Car Insurance Perks of Being an Eco-friendly Car Owner

Although gas prices are currently low, that could change at any time. A lot of people remember paying $4.00 a gallon or more. That takes a big bite out of the budget, especially when driving a good distance to and from work each day. That is why an increasing number of people are showing an interest in eco-friendly automobiles. Despite a small decline in travel due to COVID-19, the market for electric cars is worth $515.8 billion in 2020.

The benefits of being eco-friendly can pay off, too. Along with doing something positive for the planet, these individuals also benefit from more affordable premiums like those offered by Allstate Insurance.

Of course, you would have a lower carbon footprint by walking instead of driving at all. However, this obviously is not an option all the time.

If that sounds great to you and you’re not in the market for a new vehicle, consider these helpful ways to make your current ride more environmentally friendly. That, too, is another excellent way to save big on car insurance.

1. Speed Limit

We have previously talked about the importance of eco-friendly driving. One of the most important measures is driving the right speed. States set speed limits to protect drivers. However, obeying the limits is also an eco-friendly decision. Consider this – after 50 miles per hour, your vehicle’s fuel efficiency declines quickly. Every five miles per hour that you travel above 50 costs you approximately $.18 a gallon more for gas.

2. Cruise Control

Setting the cruise control makes driving more convenient, but at the same time, it cuts down on the amount of fuel your vehicle uses.

3. Safe Driving

A lot of people have no idea that aggressive driving reduces fuel efficiency. Things like sudden acceleration and frequent braking when driving at highway speeds can make your car between 15 and 30 percent less eco-friendly. Not only that, but erratic driving increases the risk of an accident.

4. Filling Up

This one might surprise you, but don’t top off the tank when you stop to get gas. In other words, avoid clicking the pump on and off to ensure the tank’s full. The reason is that it can cause liquid fuel to get inside the canister.

5. Multiple Trips

Obviously, the more often you drive, the more fuel your car burns. So, instead of making several trips when running errands during the week, create a list of all the things you need to accomplish and do them on the same day. This is especially important when it gets cold outside. Every time you turn our vehicle off, the engine gets cold, and it takes extra gas to heat it. By doing all your errands at once, the engine doesn’t have time to get cold.

6. Maintenance

Another excellent way to make your automobile eco-friendlier is by having standard maintenance performed on a schedule recommended by the manufacturer. That includes having the oil changed, rotating the tires, doing a tune-up, and so on. Something this simple can improve fuel efficiency by as much as 4 percent.

7. Air Conditioner

Sure, it’s nice to drive around in a cool car on a hot summer day. However, if you want to be an eco-friendly car owner, consider rolling down the windows instead. If you do run the air, set the fan to medium as opposed to high. Also, use a sunshade or have your windows tinted to block out 75 percent or more of UV rays. As a result, it wouldn’t take as much fuel for the interior of your vehicle to reach a comfortable temperature.

8. Tire Pressure

Even the air pressure in your tires can either increase or decrease the amount of gas your vehicle uses. Regularly check the air in your tires. This will also help your car drive better.

Simple Solutions to Be a Greener Car Owner

All of these tips work to make you a more eco-friendly car owner. Many of them also enhance your driving safety. For insurance purposes, that’s essential since you can avoid tickets that would boost what you pay on premiums.