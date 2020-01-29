How To Create And Plan An Eco-Friendly Bedroom Update

Your bedroom is where you spend about one-third of your time. You deserve to have a space that is relaxing, comfortable, healthy and in tune with your style. If part of your identity involves making environmentally friendly choices, you’ll be happy to know that it’s easier than ever to give your bedroom an eco-friendly update. With an ecologically conscious mindset, you can update every part of your bedroom, from the linens on your bed to the rug on your floor.

Choose an Eco-friendly Bed

The bed is an ideal spot to start your eco-friendly bedroom update. Consider a mattress made of natural latex, so long as you don’t have an allergy to it. Latex is a renewable material that cushions and conforms to the body. You could also choose a plant-based memory foam mattress. Look for a mattress with an outer layer made of organic cotton or wool, which are also Earth-friendly options.

Select Green Bedding

Select bedding that’s made of natural, organic materials. Organic cotton and hemp are good options if you get hot while you sleep. Bamboo is another good choice. During the wintertime, wool or organic flannel sheets and blankets are a wise choice. Consider learning how to sew, knit or crochet and make your own quilt, throw blanket or afghan from recycled or organic materials. You could even locate a local farm to buy natural, unprocessed fiber or spun yarn for your bedding.

Look for Secondhand or Natural Furniture

Brand-new furniture off-gases a lot of volatile organic compounds. You’ll notice the smell, which is similar to the “new car” smell. One way to avoid these chemical exposures is to choose secondhand furniture. You could go to an estate sale or visit a secondhand furniture shop. Family members who are updating their own furniture or downsizing could be another source for low-cost, secondhand furniture.

If secondhand isn’t your cup of tea, consider natural furniture. Look for manufacturers that use recycled materials or sustainable materials. Choose finishes that have low or no volatile organic compounds. If you’re getting new light fixtures, upgrade to CFL or LED bulbs. They use less electricity and have a longer lifespan.

Research the Right Paint

Traditional paints are known for off-gassing volatile organic compounds. Many of those compounds can make you sick. When choosing a paint for your bedroom walls, look for a modern paint option with low or none of these compounds. They cost a few dollars more per gallon, but they are safer for you, your family, your pets and the environment.

Consider the Flooring Material

The flooring material is also important when making an environmentally-friendly update to your bedroom. Bamboo and cork grow quickly, are easy to maintain and require little chemical fertilizers or pesticides. Consider the addition of a hemp, sisal, recycled sari or organic wool rug for warmth and cushioning of your feet.

Think About Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy with essential oils could help you sleep more deeply and for a longer duration of time. Instead of freshening your space with an aerosol air freshener, choose a ceramic diffuser with bamboo sticks and your favorite essential oils. You can recycle the empty oil bottles, compost the spent sticks and enjoy the fresh scents without exposing yourself to harsh chemicals. Consider adding some ferns or other easy-to-grow plants in your bedroom to help filter the air.

Conclusion

Make your bedroom eco-friendly and healthy with these fun and simple tips.