Importance of Using Professional Painters for Your Eco-Friendly Home

Are you passionate about living a green lifestyle? There are a lot of major changes that you can make in your life to lower your carbon footprint.

You are in good company as you strive to live a greener life, because lots of people are trying to do their part to be better stewards of the planet. One thing that you should do is try to own a green home. In recent years, there has been a 59% increase in eco-friendly homes on the market.

There are a lot of things that you have to keep in mind when you are trying to make sure your home is environmentally friendly. One overlooked issue to consider is the importance of finding environmentally friendly ways to paint your home. In this case, you should consider hiring a professional.

Professional Painters Can Be Wonderful for Eco-Friendly Homeowners

Anyone can paint a house, right? Well, unfortunately, that’s simply not the case. Most homeowners are under the impression that if you can wield a paintbrush, you can paint anything.

Believe it or not, many homeowners who begin the huge undertaking of painting their own house end up stopping about a quarter of the way through and call in a professional. And, some never finish the job at all. Also, if you are truly an eco-friendly homeowner, then you may not know how to paint the house in the eco-friendliest way. You need to know which types of paints are toxic and bad for the environment.

There’s much more that goes into painting an entire house than what many homeowners realize. This is especially true if you are genuinely concerned about painting it in an eco-friendly way. Not only does this need to be properly planned out, but the type of paint and materials you use need to be of a certain quality and good for the environment as well. Plus, you don’t want the work being done to be a hazard to the environment as well, right?

No matter where you’re located, whether you’re looking for house painters or otherwise, the following will illustrate the importance of hiring professional house painters.

Consider the Labor Involved

Many green homeowners want to avoid having to pay extra money for anything that they believe they can do themselves. This simple fact sheds light on the exorbitant amount of DIY sites and home improvement books on shelves today. But, where you save financially, you sacrifice quality. You may also cut corners doing it yourself, which could mean painting in a way that isn’t good for the environment.

The truth is, you’re in for a labor-intensive project if you choose to take on the job of painting your entire house.

Not only does this require numerous man-hours just to get the painting part done, but you also have prep-work and cleanup that sometimes takes longer than the actual job. And the latter will be significant, especially if it’s your first time painting a house.

Professional house painters understand a home’s construction and know how to efficiently manage their time on a job. Truth be told, the cost of hiring a professional might not be as high as you think.

Cost of Materials

As previously stated, most homeowners don’t want to come out of pocket on any home expense. But, unless you have all of the tools that you’ll need to perform this type of job, you’ll probably end up spending even more to buy tools and materials than you would to hire a professional.

While you might run out to the hardware store and buy a couple of brushes and some cans of paint, this is only a fraction of the materials you’ll actually need. Some of the tools needed to paint an entire house are as follows:

Primer

Paint

Sealer

Painter’s tape

Drop Cloths (many of these are typically required)

Ladders (several heights)

Brushes (several types)

Rollers

Roller extensions

Paint Sprayer

Compressor

Cleaning rags

Putty knife

Wood filler

Filling paste

Gloves

The above list might seem lengthy, but much more might actually be required when you begin painting your house. Professional painters already have all of this equipment. And, hiring a professional painter means that you don’t have to fork over the cash to buy all of the supplies.

Environmental Concerns

With the growing awareness of sound environmental practices, it’s important that any work you do on your home needs to be in line with eco-friendliness. This includes painting your home.

Professional painters know what tools to use, and how to dispose of paint waste properly, in compliance with local environmental laws. Basically, you don’t just pour excess paint down the drain, as this is not in compliance with sound environmental practices. There’s a process for removing and disposing of paint and painted materials that many, aside from professional painters, know little about.

Additionally, you can also insist that eco-friendly materials are used in the painting of your home if you desire.

Quality

Have you ever painted a wall and after it dries you (and anyone else) can easily see your brush strokes, missed spots, and mistakes? Well, if this is evident on just a simple wall, imagine this on a massive scale.

You probably don’t want to laboriously paint your entire house over and over until you get it right. This will not only cost a lot of money in paint alone but your arms are bound to feel like noodles when you’re finally done.

Professional house painters get the job done in a timely manner and produce quality work that doesn’t need to be touched up in most cases. And even if it does, you’re not responsible for the cost of any minor fixes that you’ll need after the initial paint job.

Eco-Friendly Painters Can Do the Job Right

When you are committed to sustainability, there are a lot of things that you need to bear in mind. You need to find the most environmentally friendly ways to maintain your house. This includes using eco-friendly painting practices.

You should consider hiring eco-friendly painters instead of doing the work yourself. They will know how to paint your home without harming the environment, while also ensuring the task is done to your satisfaction.

Owning a home comes with the pride of having somewhere to call your own. And, though you may have a sense of pride and duty when it comes to the upkeep and restoration of your home, you’ll be much better off having hired a professional painter to paint it right the first time.