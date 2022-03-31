7 Reasons Why Home Water Filters Are Eco-Friendly

Every day, the fight against climate change is getting more rigorous than before. Amongst all forms of pollution, water pollution is probably one of the most hazardous.

The contamination of water promotes the spread of many water-borne diseases. In some cases, toxic waste (containing poisonous metals) find their way into fishes, and eventually to people who consume them. Despite this, the good news is that science has already found ways to counteract the effects of pollution.

Amongst the many things you can do to become more eco-friendly, is to install water filters in your home. In this article, we’ll discuss seven reasons why water filters help you and the environment. Keep reading to find out more.

1. Reduces The Consumption Of Tap Water

A lot of us drink tap water. Although tap water is safe enough to drink for your family, it’s not exactly the most nutritious. Tap water comes directly from the water treatment plant, and all the purification processes there strips water from many essential minerals.

Not only that, many water supplies have been found to contain Forever Chemicals or PFAS. PFAS is short for polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyls, which are harmful chemicals that can lead to serious health problems. Furthermore, drinking water from the tap increases your usage of water, therefore putting an extra load onto water treatment plants.

Luckily, water filters can help this situation. You need to find a water filter that adds minerals to your drinking water. These minerals include sodium, chloride, copper, and chromium. Next, water filters have also been engineered to effectively remove foreign chemicals. So, not only are you reducing the strain you put on water treatment plants, but you are also being able to provide your family with a safe and healthy source of drinking water.

2. Saves Water

Did you know that the amount of water we waste far exceeds the amount of water we put to use? It’s shocking, especially when you sit down to think about how you use water around your house. We often leave the water running at the sink to go fetch things, or in the shower before finally going in to use it. Not to mention that minor leaks are left untreated, mostly because we don’t assume them to be a huge threat to our livelihood.

On top of all this, those of us who don’t drink directly from the tap, tend to consume a lot of bottled water, increasing the overall waste production. This is where water filters come in handy. Water filter systems last a very long time; this is mainly because you only need to change the filter and have it serviced once every few months. This greatly reduces the amount of waste you produce, making your home eco-friendly!

3. Helps Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

A carbon footprint refers to the number of greenhouse gasses (like carbon dioxide) emitted by a single person. Having a water filter system can help you reduce your carbon footprint significantly.

To elaborate, let’s say you usually drink from plastic bottles. By throwing out a number of these each day, you are increasing your carbon footprint, since you are creating more waste. With water filters, you won’t need any other water supply, hence you reduce your carbon footprint.

4. Cost Friendly Supply Of Drinking Water

Water bills can sometimes get very costly. In contrast, using a water filter can greatly take some load off of your wallet. Having a water filter is quite cost-friendly since you won’t be buying batches of water bottles or wasting extra tap water. You only need to spend money once in a few months for maintenance or filter replacements. It’s like a one-time investment and a very good one too.

5. Saves Energy and Resources

That the more bottled water you buy, the more energy and resources will be used by companies to make bottles to meet the demands. A very large amount of natural gas is used to power factories that package bottled waters.

The burning of fossil fuels releases greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere. Water filters can help take down the amount of energy and resources used, which will, of course, help protect our environment.

6. Reduces The Amount Of Plastic That Reaches Landfills

As you may already know, plastic cannot be recycled. To make things even worse, they stay on the earth’s surface for many years as they cannot be destroyed by nature. Although a lot of plastics, especially those used to make bags, are now biodegradable. However, biodegradable plastic bottles haven’t been made yet.

Bottled water is one of the easiest ways to get water, and hence, our landfills continue to fill up with these plastic bottles. They are by no means healthy for the earth’s surface, and it certainly doesn’t help to burn these plastics as they will release more toxic chemicals into the air.

By installing water filters, you can reduce the amount of plastic that reaches landfills. You can encourage others to do the same as well; you’ll help them save money and the planet too in the process!

7. Reduces Your Intake Of Chlorine and Fluorine

When water is treated in plants, it is usually doused with chlorine and fluorine to kill any bacteria or other microorganisms that might be harmful to our health. Although the amount of chlorine and fluorine are highly controlled, it still doesn’t stop these from affecting our health. Chlorine in water can damage our skin over time, and it also begins eating away at your hair as well.

Water filters can easily remove chlorine and fluoride from your drinking water, making it safe and healthy for your skin and body.

Conclusion

Water filters, without a doubt, will enable you to be a lot more environmentally friendly. At first, it might seem like simply purchasing and installing a water filter system isn’t going to make much of an impact. However, it’s still a small step in the right direction. By encouraging others to do what you’re doing, you will slowly make others take steps to build a better future for the generations to come.

So, what are you waiting for? Get a water filter system today to get yourself safe, clean, and purified water. Good luck!