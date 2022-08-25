7 Tips to Get Great Prices on Car Rentals for Eco-Tourists

Sustainable tourism is becoming more popular than ever. According to Allied Market Research, the market for sustainable tourism is projected to be worth over $333 billion by 2027.

There are clearly a lot of benefits of being an eco-friendly consumer. In addition to helping the environment, going green can also help save money. This is true when traveling as well.

You might be able to save money by renting a hybrid or electric vehicle during your trip. Business Insider actually reported that the market for people purchasing eco-friendly cars has exploded as gas prices surged. The calculus is the same for people renting hybrid and electric vehicles.

If you are planning to drive a lot during your trip, then paying a little extra for an eco-friendly vehicle can pay off when you factor in gas prices. However, you have to keep in mind that the cost of renting is still a bit higher upfront, so you will want to take the right steps to lower the cost.

How Can You Save Money on Eco-Friendly Car Rentals?

Summer break is one of the most anticipated times of the year, which means vacations that include traveling. Although, this year’s vibe may be a bit different. There has been a surge in gas prices, and it is affecting everyone including rental companies.

This has led more people to rent hybrids. This is already a great idea if you want to travel sustainably, but is even more practical if gas prices are too high.

Because of this, car rentals have become expensive and the demand for rental cars is still high regardless. You might have to pay even more for a hybrid, even though you will likely save on gas in the long run.

To avoid paying an exorbitant amount for rental vehicles when going on trips or vacations, here are some tips you can use to get eco-friendly car rentals for less.

1. Book in advance

This sounds obvious, but the truth is, the sooner you book your car, the better. Demand is very high, and it increases daily. If you delay your booking to the last minute, you will end up paying exorbitant rates for a car and have limited car choices to pick from.

2. Compare prices

Before settling to rent or book a car, it is best to make inquiries about the price of different car rentals. You should use sites like Kayak, Priceline, and Costco whose system searches the main rental companies, to aggregate prices.

3. Rent a Van

A rental van is an easier option to navigate around if you are with a group of people. If you are traveling with family, friends, co-workers, or a tour group, a spacious van like the 12-passenger van rental might be a good choice. It has lots of room to allow everyone to be together within the same space, to store everyone’s luggage, and the bonus is that it is very affordable. You can learn more about rental vans here at how to rent a cheap passenger van or book one here at 12 seats van rental.

4. Avoid airport locations

Airports often boast the best picks of rental outlets in a city, so it is easier to pick up a rental car at the airport. However, what you do not know is that the rates are higher there. Many car rental agencies charge additional fees at airport locations. There are always other rental companies within a short mile of the airport. The rate on a rental car in a location distant from the airport is lower, so it is best to book or pick up your car from there. The price difference is worth it, as you will probably end up saving $20 or $30 plus per day. This option of renting a car is also better than booking a taxi every time. However, if you cannot find other rental outlets in the city, you can consider renting from a less popular or busy nearby airport. Since most international airports have a high demand for rental vehicles, you can consider checking out smaller airports.

5. Never make full payment

The economic situation everywhere affects the market daily. So, it is advisable not to make full payment when booking online. Rates vary from time to time at different locations and you might end up missing a better option if you make full payment early. Although you can make a prepayment to reserve your car. One of the benefits is that you can cancel or change your car choice anytime. This makes reservations risk-free. You can also subscribe to notifications on the website that can help to track your reservation and notify you when there are cheaper options. That way, you can follow up and book at a cheaper rate anytime.

6. Book through car-sharing companies

Various new car-sharing companies are becoming quite popular due to their ability to offer cheaper prices than the traditional market. For example, Car sharing company Turo, which uses a similar system to Airbnb, allows clients to rent cars directly from owners. The best feature about this is that the prices are cheaper than the normal car rental company. Also, the benefits can be more advanced than traditional booking. For instance – car category. For similar prices, you may get a premium car from an upcoming car-sharing company, while you can get a compact vehicle in the traditional car rental market.

7. Upgrade to membership programs to acquire bonuses and discounts

Consumers who understand the car rental industry usually subscribe to memberships that can help them cut down the cost of rental expenses. Car rental companies partner with other companies in the aviation and hospitality industry to allow members of their loyalty program to enjoy great benefits and other deals. The savings can be quite significant. Also, if you subscribe to a car rental company loyalty program, there are other benefits to enjoy such as not waiting in line or having the car come to meet you at your location.