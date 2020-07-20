Are Asphalt Shingles Hail Resistant?

Living in Denver, residents already know they are going to have snow in the winter and storms in the summer. Hail damage is common and something that roofing professionals deal with on a daily basis during storm season. Asphalt shingles are the number one choice in Denver for a reason, as most roofing companies will tell you. But, are they hail resistant, and what are the other benefits of going with asphalt shingles?

Here are some reasons why asphalt shingles may be the next move for your roofing renovation.

Versatility

Since asphalt shingles can cover many different shapes and forms they are extremely versatile. They work with almost any type of roof. If you have a large, complicated roof, you don’t have to worry that these types of shingles won’t work. Instead, look into “roofers Denver” to get in touch with Metro City Roofing. They will schedule a consultation and handle the rest, sparing you a major headache.

Variety of Design

From 3-tab shingles to premium shingles and from Royal Estate to Armourshake, there are plenty of different designs to choose from when it comes to asphalt shingles. The choice of which design you choose is entirely up to you.

Impact-Rated

To answer the question above, yes, asphalt shingles are hail resistant, which is great for those who live in Denver where there are storms constantly. It’s important that you look for impact-rated shingles, however, instead of going with regular shingles.

High Wind Tolerant

Storms come with high winds and damage is extremely possible when these storms come through. One of the major benefits of asphalt shingles is their ability to withstand high winds. You want to be assured that your roof will stay put when the high winds come calling. When the wind lifts up your shingles, water gets underneath and starts to cause all kinds of problems that you don’t want to deal with. If you have the right type of asphalt shingles, then you’re covered and your family is safe.

Algae-Resistant

The last thing you want to find when you climb up on your roof is a bunch of algae that has settled in. Of course, you can clean the roof and clean the gutters to help with that, but it’s even better if the shingles you have on the roof are algae resistant as well. There are ways to safely remove algae from the roof, but it’s best to have shingles that resist it to begin with.

Sound Protection

One great benefit of asphalt shingles that many homeowners don’t know about is that they offer sound protection. The shingles insulate sound and are significantly quieter than most metal roofs. This depends on the design, and are much quieter during storms and hail. It’s best to talk to the roofers putting on your asphalt shingles to ensure you’re getting the design with the most sound protection.

Easy Repairs

Asphalt shingles are easier to perform roof repair on as well, much easier than any other type of roof out there. This doesn’t mean that you should climb on your roof and try to repair the shingles yourself. You should always have the professionals in to inspect, repair, or replace your roof for safety reasons.

These are just a few of the benefits of asphalt shingles for your roof. The fact that they are hail-resistant is a major benefit when you live in the Denver area since the weather can be unpredictable. The choice is yours, of course, but after learning about some of the benefits, you’re sure to be pro-asphalt as well.