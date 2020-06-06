Navigating The Environmental And Health Hazards Of Dirty Carpets

There are a number of environmental issues that we need to focus on every day. One factor that we often overlook is the importance of choosing the eco-friendliest carpets.

Mother Nature Network has a great article on choosing the best carpets for the environment. The problem is that these carpets won’t have much of an environmental benefit if you don’t preserve them

Dirty carpets don’t last nearly as long. They also create a lot of health hazards. This is why it is important to clean carpets regularly, both to protect the environment and your family’s health.

Dirty Carpets Are Awful for the Environment and Your Health

Have you ever thought about all the gross things found in your carpet? If you hadn’t so far, it is time to scare you out of your wits and explain to you how all the creepy crawlies found in there can affect your health and the wellbeing of your loved ones.

Carpets attract all kinds of germs and bacteria. We don’t even realize how riddled with them they actually are. Dealing with dirty carpets is not always related to aesthetics. Disregarding the health factor is a dangerous one and you might get all kinds of impairments without noticing it. Qualified carpet cleaners always advise that dealing with dirty carpets will help promote a person’s health and not just make the house look pretty.

Affects the Air Quality

Something that not a lot of people realize is how detrimental carpets are to air quality. Actually, you don’t even have to have a dirty carpet for it to start affecting your health. Certain carpets are made using different unnatural, processes that use all kinds of chemicals. After a while, a carpet will start to seep these harmful products into the air, making it dangerous to breathe.

Of course, this does not mean that carpets are poisonous. But after being exposed to these particles for long periods it will eventually result in one getting all kinds of respiratory problems.

One of the best solutions is getting a carpet that is made from natural fibers or by using natural processes. Always check the carpet’s origin before going ahead and purchasing it.

Not Good for People with Allergies and Asthma

One of the biggest problems that come with carpets is that they are the perfect harbor for dust mites. They find their home in a carpet pretty easily. Their droppings can further cause problems for people that have allergies or asthma. Once the droppings get into the air and are dispersed thought the house people who have respiratory problems will suffer the most.

They can even lead to eczema or rhinitis attacks. All in all, people rarely realize that the basis of their problem is right beneath their feet. Since you cannot stop mites getting into the carpet as they are not seen by the naked eye you can only clean it as regularly and as thoroughly as possible. Sometimes simple vacuuming does the trick.

Carpets Cause all kinds of Conditions

We already determined that unclean carpets can lead to all kinds of health conditions. Overexposure to germs and bacteria of different kinds leads to serious illnesses. But sometimes it is the cause of certain conditions that you would never think are related to this situation.

Believe it or not, in some cases it has started to cause headaches and fatigue with people. If you have irritated skin and red eyes, these too may be caused by the dust and dirt gathered in a carpet. Finally, the most obvious one is having difficulty breathing.

Skin Problems

All the stuff that gathers in a carpet will lead to problems with your skin. This can be particularly problematic for people who have soft skin. Of course, you are not touching the carpet with your whole body unless you are laying on it, but even then, the problems with irritation will occur.

This is particularly apparent when you walk barefoot on the carpet. If you start to notice redness or irritation on your feet, it is only a matter of time until you get it on other parts of your body. It is a clear sign that you have to do something about your carpet.