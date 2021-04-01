Greta Thunberg: a True Advocate for Environmental and Women’s Rights

In 2018, 15 years old Greta Thunberg became the face of climate change action and took the world by surprise. What started as a “school strike for climate” for a young girl inspired a global student movement that advocated for climate change.

Greta even went to the extent of challenging world leaders to take immediate action on climate change. She is an accurate representation of how women can stand up, not only for their sake but for the sake of others.

Greta has shown the world that women and young people have a say in the world. They can tap into their skill to speak for climate action. Even amid the pandemic, we can still see more and more progressive movements around the world. Young individuals and girls lead most of the movements.

Here’s a list of some of the things Greta has achieved in her quest to protect the environment and advocate for women’s rights.

Greta Met Malala

In February 2020, Greta met Malala Yousafzal, a human rights activist. The 23 years old Malala studies politics, philosophy, and economics at the University of Oxford. The two met to discuss climate change.

Both shot to the heights of global recognition in recent years. Thunberg for her leadership on climate activist, while Malala for her advocacy of human rights and education issues.

Malala and Greta's meeting encouraged more young girls and women to stand up and advocate for change. Not only for climate restoration but also for gender equality. Both women act as inspiration to the youth who've been silent for a long time.

Malala has long championed the rights of women to receive an education. In 2014, she became the youngest woman to receive a Noble Peace Prize. In 2019 and 2020, Greta was nominated for the Nobel prize for her efforts that started a global climate school strike movement.

She Founded ‘Fridays For Future’

Greta Thunberg gained world-wide attention with Fridays for Future (which trended as #FridayForFuture), an international climate change movement that started in 2018 when Greta was 15years old.

After posting pictures of her protesting against inaction on climate change outside the Swedish parliament. Thousands of young people all over the world began protesting against their respective governments.

She Has Already Addressed Two United Nations Summits

It’s not every day you see a young girl at the United Nations podium addressing leaders from different nations.

But Thunberg had the stage for herself at the 2018 UN COP24 Climate Summit in Poland. She also addressed the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City, where she told world leaders she would be watching them.

The discussions that culminated at the Climate summit resulted in almost 200 countries supporting rules that will govern the Paris Climate Agreement.

Thunberg Led The Largest Climate Rally Ever

Before the United Nations Climate Summit, over 6 million individuals worldwide participated in September’s Global Climate Strike.

Greta marched in New York City and addressed thousands of protestants on taking action against climate change.

Why Is It Important In The Modern World To Worry About Women’s Rights And Climate Change?

1. Snow Turtles, Leopards, and Polar Bears are lovely

Climate changes mean that these animals will have a hard time finding food, shelter and they can even die.

2. Coral Reefs are beautiful

Coral reefs are home to various fish. However, they are losing their color and dying at a higher rate. This is because of ocean acidification, which results from too much CO2 in the atmosphere.

3. It affects everybody, regardless of where we live in the world

Climate change affects everybody, whether you’re black, white, or Asian. It happens everywhere; in Africa, Europe, Asia, etc.

The world is already experiencing extreme weather that has affected the livelihoods of many people across the globe.

4. Gender Equality Reduces Poverty

The poverty rate is higher among young girls. But if we provide girls with equal opportunities for education and jobs like boys, then the gap reduces. Investing in gender equality is an effective and sustainable way to reduce poverty.

5. Women Improve The Economy

It’s no secret: The participation of women in the economy is beneficial to the country’s economy. Women should work and run individual companies and organizations. The difference in salary rate between men and women costs the economy.

6. Climate Change Action Means a Better Life for Future Generations

We are lucky to live in a world filled with beauty brought about by the natural environment. But the more we neglect our planet, our children, and all the future generations will not be so lucky.

Conclusion

Although some individuals like Trump and Putin criticized Greta, she has never given up. She still campaigns for climate change and women’s rights.

She shows every young person that with a little courage and determination they can achieve anything. Also, Greta teaches us that we are responsible for our reality, so we have to choose what’s right. Not only for us but for our feature generations.