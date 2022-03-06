Water Conservation Tips to Save Money and Help the Planet

Are you tired of seeing the same high water bills month after month? Do you wish that you could do more to save water to protect the environment?

If so, you’re not alone. The average home wastes 180 gallons of water a week and almost 10,000 gallons a year. Even if you didn’t care about your water bill, you would still have to feel guilty about the damage to the environment by wasting so much water. Of course, the average person has to worry about both.

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to conserve water for the planet and save money on your water bills without making any major sacrifices. In this blog post, we’ll explore some of the best tips for saving money on water. So read on to learn more!

Check for leaks in your plumbing and fix them immediately

Saving water doesn’t just mean taking shorter showers. Any serious environmentalist is going to have to make some home improvements to minimize water use as well.

The easiest way to save money on your water bills is to make sure you’re not paying for water that leaks from broken pipes. A simple way to check if you have any leaks in your plumbing system is to take out your water meter and check the dials. If they’re not moving, you can be sure that there are no leaks in your system.

If the dials on your water meter move even when all doors, cabinets, and closets are closed, you have a leak somewhere. This means it’s time to call a plumber to check out your entire plumbing system, from the water meter to the pipes situated in the walls. If you find a leak somewhere in your home’s plumbing, make sure to get it fixed immediately by a professional plumber.

Install a water-saving showerhead or faucet aerator

If you are serious about saving water for the planet and lowering your water bill, you will want to look at your faucets and showerheads. One way to reduce water usage and lower your water bill is by installing a water-saving showerhead or faucet aerator. Aerators mix air into the water coming out of your showerhead or faucet, creating a bubbly effect that gives you the same amount of water pressure while using less water. A low-flow showerhead can also do wonders. Home and Gardens reports that the average home can save around 2,900 gallons of water a year just be installing a low-flow showerheads. That would eliminate almost 30% of your annual water waste!

Recycle bath and shower water

Did you know that it’s possible to reuse excess bath and shower water for purposes other than flushing the toilet? Many people use bath and shower water for watering plants. If you’re using a chemical-free filtration system, then the excess water from your showers can be used to flush your toilets as well.

Take shorter showers

Many people spend an absurd amount of time in the shower each day. The average Australian showers for around 7 minutes every single day! If you’re confident that there aren’t any leaks in your home’s plumbing system and that you’re not using excess water, then it’s very possible that you just need to cut down on how long you spend in the shower each day.

Find a more efficient hot water system

If you’re looking for a solid investment to save money on your hot water bills, then you might need to find an energy-efficient hot water system. There are plenty of affordable solar and electric alternatives. According to the leading hot water repair company in Sunshine Coast Live SG, you can see a noticeable difference in your water bills with a modern, energy-efficient hot water system.

Wash clothes in cold water whenever possible

Did you know that washing clothes in cold water instead of hot water help to save energy, thus saving money on your bills? It’s true! If you must wash clothes in hot or warm water, opt for the shortest and least-intensive options.

Run the dishwasher only when it’s full

Did you know that running your dishwasher with a partially full load uses the same amount of water as washing dishes by hand? If you normally run your dishwasher with less than a full load, try filling it up to capacity the next time you run it.

In conclusion, there are plenty of ways to save money on your water bills without making any major sacrifices. In this blog post, we explored some of the best tips for saving money on water that didn’t include making any major lifestyle changes or revamping your entire home’s plumbing system.