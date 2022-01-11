Sustainable Landscaping Tips for Your Property

Are you committed to following a sustainable lifestyle? You are in good company. A poll from a couple of years ago found that 77% of people want to learn to live more sustainable lives. Unfortunately, many people don’t know what steps to take to practice sustainability.

There are a lot of things that you can to live an eco-friendlier life. One idea is to use environmentally friendly landscaping tips when you want to give the exterior of your home a makeover.

Following Eco-Friendly Landscaping Practices is a Great Way to Practice Sustainability

Eco-friendly landscaping is an ideal and durable way to give your property a serene ambiance. Some of the landscaping methods that are used are less eco-friendly than others. You will want to understand the best approaches to improve your landscaping without harming the environment.

With the right tips, you can easily turn your back, and front yard to a mesmerizing wonderland topped up with fantastic pathways, welcoming social spots, and also provide food for the nearby pollinators. You can easily turn your green landscaping vision into a reality with the following tips.

1. Planting local native trees

Planting native plants enhances the connection of your landscape to the larger ecosystems, eliminates the need for fertilizer and supplemental water since native plants are adapted to native climate and soils. In addition, native plants enhance an alluring appearance to your compound. Be sure to involve a professional tree planting company for the best results. Whether you are looking to replace dead trees, existing trees, or just looking to enhance your space with local native trees, professionals will advise you on the best shrubs and trees for your space.

2. Recycling green waste

Rather than piling up garden and green waste in the waste bin, you can incorporate home compost. A compost produces key organic matter, which is ideal for soil organisms and enhances soil texture. Traditional composts enable plants to spread their roots more easily, thus enhancing their growth. You can learn more about how to make a compost bin.

3. Introducing a rain garden and harvesting rainwater

Harvesting rainwater will go a long way in slashing down the water bills. You can use rain barrels to harvest rainwater and also enhance easy dispensing of water on garden beds, more so during the dry season. Before installing rain barrels, it is advisable to check the local laws of your particular state since some states issue restrictions on water harvesting.

Rain gardens not only enhance the beauty of your property but also come with a cascade of benefits. First, they do help in purifying the surface water and also recharging groundwater. The soil and gravel of rain gardens do aid in eliminating and purifying harmful pollutants such as fertilizers, pesticides, and any hydrocarbons present. These gardens also enrich the soil, thus enabling the plant to hold water longer.

4. Minimizing pesticide use

The use of pesticides affects insects such as butterflies and bees, which are essential in pollination due to their toxic nature. These chemicals also contaminate water, turf, soil, and other vegetation. A wide array of plants can handle the damage of insects without interfering with their health. The beneficial insects such as bees and butterflies will consume those bad bugs that are damaging your plants.

5. Organic gardening

Practicing organic gardening is an ideal way of practicing sustainable landscaping. Minimizing the use of fertilizers in your garden will make it more ecologically sound and cost-effective. You can start by ensuring the soil has adequate nutrients by incorporating a compost heap. You can also grow organic crops that are healthy for your family.

Eco-Friendly Landscaping Techniques Are Necessary for Sustainable Homeowners

By now, there is little doubt that you can undertake a landscaping project that will favor the ecological system and one which will not pollute the environment. The above tips will play a key role in enabling you to actualize your project.