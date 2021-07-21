20 Incredible Facts Eco-Tourists Should Know About Dubai

Eco-tourism is a growing trend around the world. The market was worth over $181 billion in 2019 and it is projected to grow to $333 billion by 2027.

If you are committed to protecting the environment, then you need to make sustainable tourism a priority. One thing to consider is what places you should travel to.

Dubai is a great place for sustainable tourists to visit. We mentioned in the past that ecotourists enjoy taking cruises in Dubai. There are a lot of other great reasons to check this city out.

You should familiarize yourself with the benefits of traveling to Dubai and know why it is a preferred destination for many ecotourists.

Eco-Tourists Should Learn About the Benefits of Visiting Dubai

Have you ever thought about why Dubai is one of the top 10 cities attracting tourists from all over the world? Dubai offers unique, unforgettable experiences that cannot compare to any other city. It is also doing a lot to improve sustainability, such as opening the world’s first eco-friendly mosque.

Experiences include great shopping in posh, eye-catching shopping malls, off-road desert experiences, skydiving over the palm tree, ice skating, record-breaking buildings, Dubai’s water canal, and others. Before you visit Dubai, it is good to familiarize yourself with the city to not stand out from the rest. Some quick tips you should know about Dubai include the official language is Arabic, the official currency is AED. The best time to visit Dubai is in the cooler months to facilitate outdoor activities, and when planning to travel from Lahore to Dubai, book

Interesting facts not to miss about Dubai

Weekends in Dubai occur on Friday and Saturday, unlike in the West, where weekends are on Saturday and Sunday, or in Islamic countries on Thursday and Friday, which favors international financial trade. Dubai is home to the tallest building in the world. Dubai is the leading city when it comes to having the best of everything. Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world and is located in Dubai. The skyscraper is 828 m high and has 163 floors. 88% of Dubai’s inhabitants are foreigners. Most of Dubai’s inhabitants are property developers from India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Foreigners only get permanent residence after 20 years of residency. Dubai’s population growth rate is the highest in Arab countries and the world at large. UAE’s population has been growing steadily since the early 1970s and early 1980s and is still growing. UAE growth is attributed to the increase in UAE nationals, improved life-span health services, and migration of foreigners to expand business opportunities. UAE’s oil boom has been a significant contributor to population growth. Today, UAE citizens are encouraged to have more children to improve their minority status in the country’s demographics, and locals receive free social benefits and cash to enhance child-bearing. Hugs and kisses are forbidden in Dubai, as is premarital sex. Other rules include: Unmarried couples are not allowed to share a guest room, men are not allowed to approach women indiscriminately in public places. Sexual harassment automatically leads to prison sentences. In Dubai, public decency is in demand, as it is a Muslim country. The United Arab Emirates does not levy income tax. Labor in the United Arab Emirates has an additional advantage: the government only levies corporation tax on oil companies and foreign banks, the excise tax on goods that affect human health, and VAT on essential goods and services. Dubai developed a street address system in 2015. in the recent past, it has been challenging to find a destination in Dubai. To locate locations, people were using the names of buildings and main streets. The lack of a street address system affected the movements of people and goods. In 2015, the government introduced the Macani system, a 10-digit number that helps locate the destination. The digits are presented on an online website or a smartphone. The government plans to connect taxes to the Makani system to allow passengers to find their destinations quickly. It is forbidden to consume alcohol in unauthorized public areas. It is also prohibited to contain alcohol in your blood while transiting via UAE. non-muslims 21 years of age and older may consume alcohol in registered places or buy it to drink at home. Tourists need temporary licenses for alcohol consumption. They may also purchase alcohol in licensed businesses. It is also illegal to be under the influence of alcohol in public places. If the temporary license has expired while still in Dubai, visitors should renew it. Dancing in public is illegal in Dubai. in Dubai, dancing should only be in your domestic bars or clubs. Loud music in public places is also considered indecent and annoying. The Dubai police use luxury and high-performance vehicles. Some vehicles used by the police are Aston Martin one-77, Lamborghini, Aventador LP 700-4, Mercedez BenzSL-63, BMW, Ferrari, Hummer, Jaguar, Toyota Landcruiser, and other high-performance vehicles. Dubai is a bountiful skyscraper building city. Dubai builds ten or more skyscrapers every year. In 2020, 13 buildings were built, which are 200 m or more high. They include SILS Dubai, Amna Towers, Jumeirah Gate, ICD Brook, among others. Numberplates are a status symbol in Dubai. Fewer numbers on your number plate show a high value in society. The most expensive number plate comes from the UAE and costs between 10 million and 25 million AED. Dubai has ATMs that sell gold. The ATMs are located at the Abu Dhabi Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Atlantis the Palm Hotel. The gold is usually 24 carats. Cameras inside and outside the ATMs are used to monitor it. Items purchased at the ATM can be returned within ten days of the date of purchase. The payment method is dirhams by credit or debit card. In the event of a failure of the ATM, customers can call the operator using the service number of the ATM. Dubai is continually building new hotels. As Dubai attracts many visitors worldwide, the city is forced to make more hotels to accommodate more guests in the future. In 2021, eleven new hotels have been opened 2021. Eating and drinking on the Metro are illegal. If you find yourself eating or drinking on the Metro, you will be charged 100 Dh. Chewing gum will incur an equal charge, as some travelers end up spitting on the floor or sticking the chewing gum on seats, doors, or grab bars. Fines for eating or drinking rule violations are flexible for children and the elderly. Robots are used as jockeys in camel races. Camels are spectacular creatures in the UAE, bringing people together despite their status differences through beauty contests and camel races. Camel races became more organized in 1980 and 1990. the rest became more competitive, increasing prize money, which meant that participants used light children. The children were only two or three years. Child jockeys faced many challenges that led to severe injuries, trafficking, Fighting abduction, physical and sexual abuse, and human trafficking. This led to banning child jockeys after 12 years of racing, which involved introducing lightweight robot jockeys controlled remotely. Men are more than women in Dubai. The ratio between men and women in this city is 7: 3. The proportion is contributed by foreign residents who do not move with their families. Dubai has a high water consumption. The high water consumption is due to the high desert temperatures. In cooling the buildings, vertical systems use water formed from the ground to the top floor. individuals can consume 550 liters a day. Since Islam is a predominant religion in Dubai, it requires water hoses in toilets and bathrooms, as Muslims use a toilet hose to clean themselves after Nature Calls. However, tourist facilities provide toilet paper. The people of Dubai love luxury and prestigious projects.

Every eco-tourist should familiarize himself with the local customs and laws to avoid conflicts with the law. Compliance with the law ensures that you can enjoy your stay without coming into conflict with the authorities.