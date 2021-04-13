5 Pros and Cons for Eco-Friendly Residents in the Bay Area

As an eco-conscious individual, you probably want to find the most environmentally friendly place to live. Some parts of the country (and world for that matter) have much better reputations for sustainability.

California is known for its commitment to environmentalism, which is why it is an attraction for eco-tourists and an attractive home for environmentally conscious residents. The Bay Area is particularly appealing to eco-conscious consumers, since it is a very progressive community that is known for its strong environmentally friendly attitudes.

There are plenty of other great reasons to consider moving to the Bay Area, in addition to its focus on sustainability. However, there are also some drawbacks to be aware of.

You need to consider all of the benefits and drawbacks of moving to the San Francisco Bay Area if you plan to live there as an eco-friendly consumer. You will need to decide whether it is worth the decision.

What to Consider Before Moving to the Bay Area as an Environmentally Conscious Citizen

Are you thinking of moving to the Bay Area? As with any other metropolitan area, the Bay Area has its advantages and disadvantages. Eco-friendly consumers need to take these issues into consideration.

We all know that metropolitan cities have their challenges to tackle. In addition to the usual hassle and challenges the Bay Area has to face, the place has issues all of its own to take into consideration. While talking about the city, we can’t neglect the advantages the place has. No place is perfect, of course, it’s our job to figure out if the positive outweighs the negatives. Let’s look at some pros and cons of life in the Bay Area and help you figure out if you want to relocate if you’re planning to do so. Planning a replication to the Bay Area? If yes, visit the Bay Area mover’s website. The moving company that can help you through the process.

Advantages of living in the Bay Area

● Ample Opportunities

If you’re planning to move to the Bay Area and your better half works in tech, then the Bay area is undoubtedly the place to be in. From brand new startups to industry stalwart, there are ample job opportunities you can look to. The innovative place attracts world-class business and talent from all over the world. If we look at the insight, then the tech sector has added more than 66,000 jobs to the San Francisco economy.

● A few minutes away from some of the best places in California

There are ample things that you can do in the Bay Area. Talking about the places, there are many tourist attractions you can go to look at. Whether you head down to enjoy the Golden Gate Bridge, go for a walk to redwoods, enjoy the diversity, enjoy the cultural trends, enjoy the sunshine, go for walk in the evening, also some people think that they can utilise their free time without going anywhere, just a cup of coffee and an evening walk work for them.

● Public Transportation

With no doubt in the heart, public transportation of the San Francisco Bay Area is the best. There are also plenty of ways to get around with scooters, bikes and other eco-friendly transportation options. The transportation is as convenient as it is environmentally friendly.

● Plenty of eco-friendly activities to do in the Bay Area

Are you thinking that you’ll get bored in the Bay Area as someone that wants to live an environmentally friendly lifestyle? Well, the answer is not really. The place will bring out the best in you. There are two active major League Basketball teams in the bag area for you to catch a game. While exploring you will find that the Bay Area you’ll find out that the Bay Area is not just a good sport-related metro area but also offers ample cultural options to choose from. You don’t have to leave a large eco-footprint if you want to enjoy the area.

● The Bay Area is known for its Cultural Diversity

One of the major reasons why people love living in the Bay Area because the place brings out the best in you. No matter what your race, gender, ethnicity, identity, sexual orientation, the city will welcome everyone with open hands. The city emphasizes cultural diversity.

Disadvantages of living in the Bay Area

● The housing market is quite expensive

While you’re planning a relocation to the Bay Area then you should know the insane rental rates- the housing market isn’t any better than that. Insane? Right, but this is the truth, also if you’re looking for a condo too it will be around $1.25 million. Rent is also very steep. The average rent for a one-bedroom is $2,901 a month. Apart from this, if you’re planning to rent in the Bay Area then it wouldn’t save a lot of money. Again insane? Right, this is one of the biggest disadvantages of living in the place.

● The cost of living is equally high

If you’re living in the Bay Area then you should know that an average American spends around $80 for one meal. That is 100% more expensive than the average meal in the rest of the country. San Francisco is one of the most expensive cities in the United States. Which is again a good option. Therefore, you should plan accordingly before relocating to the Bay Area.

● Deal with the tax

Taxes are quite high in the place, but this particularly disadvantages the entire state of the United States. California actually has around the third highest tax burden in the country. Income taxes are the highest and sales taxes are around the highest as well. So make sure you know all the taxation rules.

● Always worrying about earthquakes

Everyone knows that people living in San Francisco have to be prepared for any kind of earthquake.

● Traffic is legendarily crazy

It becomes difficult to manage the traffic inside the city at any time of the day including the night hours. If you’re going somewhere really urgent in the rush hours, then you have to avoid all the highways at any cost.

The Bay Area is Attractive to Eco-Friendly Citizens – But Far From Perfect

The Bay Area is a nice place to live as an eco-conscious citizen. However, it also has its share of issues, especially when it comes to its high cost of living. You will want to take all of this into consideration when deciding whether or not to live there.