4 Essential Energy Saving Trends That Are Slowing Climate Change

The World Economic Forum has shown that energy waste in the United States is rising to dangerous levels. The charts show that 68% of all energy is wasted, which is causing the climate crisis to worsen.

With growing concerns about pollution and global warming, many people are starting to realize that certain lifestyle habits need to be changed. Most of it has to do with the way we are living our lives and it all starts with our homes. This means that in order to produce less waste and go towards an eco-friendly future, we have to make sure our homes are that way.

The good news is that many organizations are working to tackle energy waste. Homeowners are following suit. Adopting an eco-friendly way of thinking around your home is crucial. There are actually many ways to do it. Remytakestherubbish.co.uk, a rubbish disposal company from London, doesn’t just clear the trash in a safe manner. They too promote an energy-saving policy and advise everyone to follow it.

We have analyzed some top eco-friendly trends that are being used that will drastically change the way you live.

Attach Smart Meters to Monitor Water Consumption

Many homes will deteriorate due to water leakage. Having a leak that you are not aware of is not only going to diminish the value of your home, but also the quality of living and will affect the utility bill greatly.

Many homes lose gallons of unnecessary water each day. But there is a way to prevent it and that is by realizing and stopping the problem on time. Installing a smart meter will help you understand just how much water you are consuming. That way you can prevent the problem on time and fix it so no more water is used up.

Use Energy Efficient LED Lights

Many people don’t realize how inefficient light bulbs take out energy. Much if it is even credited to bad installation. But there is a way of working around it. LED lights consume a lot less energy and are also easier on the eyes. The efficiency of LEDs is around 50%, while incandescent bulbs have an efficiency of just 10%.

Replace all the light bulbs in your home with some LED energy-efficient ones and you will notice a major difference. Your electricity bill will be a lot smaller next month and you will also help the world by consuming less energy.

Use Low Emissivity Window Panes

Each month you start pulling your hair when you see your heating bill. This is specifically frustrating in cold areas where this is absolutely necessary to live comfortably. But this problem can be solved by replacing your regular windows with some Low Emissivity ones.

These types of windows trap the heat inside longer and don’t let it disperse outside. It keeps your home warmer for a longer period of time and increases the quality of living. Also, you don’t have to use so much energy to generate heat and your bill will be lesser. Not to mention the carbon footprint left on the environment.

Invest in a Belter Heating and Cooling System

Each month we spend energy to keep ourselves comfortable. During winter we are cold and during the summer we feel hot. So we spend a lot of money and energy just to make the quality of living better. But this creates more expenses and also means consuming more energy.

In order to consume less money and energy on this type of system we should invest in ones that are more efficient. Spending more money at once will help you reduce expenses in the long run. Some people are not aware of how much one could spend if they have a quality cooling and heating system at their side. Invest in one and your monthly bills will plummet and a lot of energy will be saved.

Make Saving Energy a Top Priority in 2020

Are you serious about slowing the progression of climate change? You need to make some major changes this year. You need to work on saving energy as much as possible.