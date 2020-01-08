6 Lifesaving Tips to Curb Skyrocketing Electric Costs

Electric rates are going up. They increased 11% over the last year and could rise even higher.

You might be hoping that lowering the cost of renewable energy will solve the problem. Unfortunately, even though renewable energy costs are dropping, overall costs are rising faster than ever.

You need to be prepared for this challenge. As energy costs are rising, you might be looking for tips to take action in your own home. Here are 6 easy ways to decrease your energy bills.

Reduce Phantom Loads

Lots of electronics continuously consume power even when they are turned off. Televisions, computers, stereos that have standby mode or remote controls, kitchen appliances with timers, cell phone chargers, and programmable machines are draining electricity nonstop. According to the Energy Department, this could cost up to $100 per year to the average U.S. household. To avoid these phantom loads of electric usage, be sure to unplug your unused appliances, use power strips with an on/off switch, opt for ENERGY STAR appliances, and put your computer in sleep mode.

Maintain HVAC Systems

Maintenance is the best way to optimize your HVAC energy efficiency. It prevents your unit from overworking by identifying potential issues and fixing them before they become a problem. Specialized technicians like Woods Comfort Systems can help you by providing energy-efficient solutions. Choose a maintenance plan for regular inspections to prevent small problems from becoming costly repairs.

Fix Any Leaks

Do you have a leaking toilet or faucet? Don’t wait. It is essential to identify and fix any leaks you might have in your house. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, a household with a leak can waste an average of 9,400 gallons of water annually. To save money in the long term, consider investing in an energy-efficient shower head or low-flow toilet.

Invest in ENERGY STAR Appliances

If your appliance is 10 years or older, you should consider replacing it with an ENERGY STAR product. These appliances consume less energy and allow you to lower your electric bills.

Replace your light bulbs with ENERGY STAR approved LED bulbs. They last much longer and are 90% more efficient than traditional bulbs. By switching, you could save up to $75 annually.

Save While Doing Laundry

Wash your laundry with cold water. Your washing machine consumes a lot of electricity to warm up the water, so by reducing the water temperature, you can lower your bill. Be sure to run the washing machine and dryer with full loads to reduce the energy drain on your appliances. For a considerable reduction in energy use, try air-drying your clothes on a drying rack or outside clothesline.

Install a Smart Thermostat

Smart thermostats allow you to control when your heating or cooling system runs. It’s easy to program the thermostat to turn the heat off when nobody is in the house and to be at the perfect temperature by the time you come back home. By running the system only when necessary, the smart thermostat allows you to reduce energy consumption and costs. Keep air circulating in your home even when the system isn’t on by using ceiling fans.

Whether it is by replacing some appliances or maintaining others, there are many ways to reduce your energy costs. Knowing how to make the most of your home’s major systems will help to keep your family comfortable and house running smoothly.

Make Reducing Electric Costs a Priority in 2020

You need to worry about stopping rising electric costs, as well as damage to the environment. The good news is that there are a number of ways to do this in 2020. You can make environmentally friendly energy consumption a thing this year.