4 Eco-Friendly Tips to Maximize the Fuel Efficiency of Diesel Generators

There are many things that we need to take into consideration when we are worried about the future of the environment. There are a lot of bad habits that harm the planet. One of the worst is using machines that leave a worse carbon footprint.

This includes making sure that you use the right power generators. Some power generators are better for the planet than others. You can also improve the fuel efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of your power generators by taking certain steps.

Getting the Best Fuel of Efficiency Out of Diesel Generators

Power generators have become an indispensable part of modern society. From residential buildings and complexes to commercial facilities, such as construction sites, hospitals, and educational institutions – many new-age establishments use generators for power backup. They aren’t always the most fuel efficient or eco-friendly option, but there are a lot of steps that you can take to improve on them.

Despite the wide array of generators available in the market, diesel generators have gained mass popularity. This is because of their improved performance and excellent reliability. Also, these generators are optimally designed to require less upkeep and are safer than other options, such as gasoline generators.

Nevertheless, it’s worth remembering that these generators run on diesel, a fuel made from crude oil or petroleum. Thus, excessive use of generators increases the demand for diesel, which, in turn, accelerates the depletion of already dwindling petroleum reserves.

Considering that petroleum is a non-renewable fossil fuel that’s being depleted at an alarming rate, it’s high time you devise ways to improve the fuel efficiency of your diesel generator. This is also essential because of the soaring prices of fossil fuels.

Irrespective of whether you’re using a generator for commercial or domestic purposes, there are various ways to reduce its fuel consumption. In this blog, we’ll discuss a few simple techniques to help you skyrocket the fuel efficiency of a diesel generator. Let’s get started.

1. Don’t Ignore Regular Maintenance

Here’s the thing – even the best quality diesel generators go through significant wear and tear when it’s used for prolonged periods. This, in turn, could interfere with the generator’s performance, thus causing it to consume more fuel than necessary. Worse still, a generator working under stress could result in safety hazards.

That’s why as a ground rule, you should get your generator serviced by a certified and experienced technician. Apart from general maintenance, they’ll also help you identify any components that need to be repaired or replaced.

Make sure you find a reliable supplier to purchase genuine and high-quality spare parts for your generator. Alternatively, you could check with the manufacturer for the availability of the required components. Also, don’t forget to check the warranty on any new components you purchase.

Moreover, it’s a good idea to talk to the repair technician to understand other best practices for the safe and efficient use of diesel generators. You could also take a look at these essential safety tips for using generators by Bellwood Rewinds.

2. Minimize Generator Use

This one is a no-brainer. The easiest way to reduce a diesel generator’s fuel consumption is to use it for shorter durations. However, considering that the essential purpose of installing a generator is to provide power backup, you can’t simply turn it off when it’s not in use. This is particularly crucial for commercial establishments, such as hospitals and nursing homes.

The best way to cut down the use of a diesel generator is to make alternate arrangements for power backup. From solar power generators to natural gas generators – there are various fuel-efficient alternatives that help reduce pollution.

You could also consider using biogas or battery-powered generators for this purpose. However, it’s a good idea to consult an expert to identify the most useful diesel generator alternative for your needs.

3. Remove Carbon Deposits

Here’s the thing – operating a diesel generator results in the production of carbon polymer ash. This ash could accumulate on various components of the generators, including the valve, injector, piston, and engine. This is the reason your generator might start emitting black smoke after it’s been running for a few months.

Apart from environmental concerns, carbon deposits on the generator engine could take a toll on its performance, causing it to consume more fuel. That’s why it is a good idea to clean your generator and remove traces of carbon deposits at least twice a year. The optimal number of cleanups would depend on how rigorously you use the generator.

You could always check the owner’s manual and handwash various generator components. However, if you don’t have the necessary technical skills, it’s wiser to seek help from a professional.

4. Use the Right Load

Overloading or underloading a generator could result in excessive fuel consumption. For instance, if the generator operates at less than 50% load, it’ll take longer to attain the maximum operating temperature. Consequently, it’s going to end up combusting more fuel.

Likewise, overloading the generator will stress out its components and ultimately, decrease fuel efficiency. That’s why you should consult an experienced dealer or technician to evaluate your energy needs and choose a generator with the right load capacity.

Improving Generator Efficiency is Crucial to Protect the Planet

You need to make sure that your carbon footprint is as low as possible when you are trying to generate power. Whether you’re using a diesel generator to power your home or run a full-fledged office complex, you must implement suitable measures to reduce fuel consumption. Apart from being the right thing to do for the environment, it’s also going to result in significant cost savings.