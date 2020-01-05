7 Great Waste Reduction Strategies For The Holidays

Reducing waste, especially during the holidays, can be close to impossible. Usually, there are so many gifts that need to be wrapped during Christmas festive. Plus, the Christmas tree used to decorate the interiors and exteriors of the house can mess up the homestead during preparations and after celebrations.

Did we mention the many drinks to be shared with friends and families? Thus, this causes lots of containers to accumulate in just a day or two.

Nonetheless, whether there is a holiday or not, waste will always accumulate.

However, there is always a way to reduce holiday waste.

Only Use Reusable Containers

Buying food packaged in reusable containers is the best idea. This is because you can reuse those containers. One of the most effective ways of doing this is by planting vegetables in containers. Alternatively, you can use the containers to pack other foodstuff in your house.

Sell Your Waste Tins in Stores

Do you have too many containers that you cannot use all? No trouble. Sell them. The only thing you need to know is what can be recycled. If you have anything that can be recycled, sell it.

Not only will you have reduced the waste but also earned money.

Cancel Delivery of Unnecessary Magazines

Do you really need all those magazines and newspapers your mailman delivers? Not really, right? Cancel the subscription. Opt to search for information online. Google has made it possible to have every detail you need to know, including the most recent news.

Magazines and newspapers can be a great source of waste. So, eliminate them and see how much rubbish removal you have done over a short time.

Use Cloth Diapers

Some of the things that can really mess your home if you have a small baby is pampers. The way to avoid this is by using cloth diapers. You can wash these diapers instead of throwing them away, which will reduce waste. All you need is to buy a diaper pail for disposing of diaper clothes so as to manage them effectively.

Go Natural

At times, going natural may look like foolishness or lack of cash. But we will tell you otherwise today. Going natural in place of plastic can help reduce waste tremendously. Take, for example, a Christmas tree. It is made of plastic, right?

How about you get a real tree? Plant it in a container then shape it accordingly. Instead of throwing it away after Christmas, plant that tree in your yard.

Pack Lunch

Yes, pack your lunch. This helps to prevent buying packed food on the roads, which will definitely leave you with many containers in your house. Just buy one food container that is made of safe material and use it to carry food whenever you are out of your house. As you reduce waste, you will also be saving lots of cash as you are not buying food.

Never Buy Excess

How many times have you thrown away food? Actually, at times, it is vegetables that have overstayed in the freezer, right? Here’s how to avoid throwing away food. Know what you need and buy just enough of it. Don’t buy too much food which you cannot use over a specific duration.

Make Waste Reduction a Huge Priority During the Holidays in 2020

Waste reduction should be a priority throughout the year. However, the holidays are one of the biggest times of the year that people waste. You should follow the tips listed above to minimize the waste you produce during Christmas, New Years, Valentines and other major holidays.