How to Encourage Your Kids to Go Green

Parents know that kids are like sponges and can easily absorb the world around them. They learn by watching, and if you lead by example, they’ll hopefully start mimicking your positive behaviors. One way you can lead your children is by encouraging them to go green and live a more environmentally-friendly lifestyle. Small changes you make around the house can end up having a big impact on your family.

Make Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products Together

One way to benefit the environment, as well as your household, is to limit the number of hazardous materials you use. This can easily start with your cleaning supplies, and the good news is that there are many supplies you can make right at home. One way to get your children excited about making eco-friendly changes is to allow them to help you make green cleaning products.

Simple cleaning solutions include items you may already have on hand, such as white vinegar, baking soda, essential oils, and lemon. You can get your children involved with mixing the ingredients if they’re old enough to do so, and they can even help pick out the fragrance for the finishing touches.

Switch to an Electric Car With EV Charging Solutions

It’s helpful to talk to your children about electric cars and how they can be good for the environment. If you’ve made the switch to an electric car, it can be a good idea to have EV charging solutions installed at your home for your convenience, so you don’t always have to rely on public charging stations.

If your children are old enough, you can go over the positives of owning a fully electric car, such as how they do not emit pollutants and they don’t require fuel which saves the family money.

Make Recycling Fun

Recycling is something all families should get in the habit of doing because it prevents pollution and reduces household waste sent to landfills. Families can have a lot of fun when it comes to recycling and find creative alternative uses for items you’d normally toss in the trash.

There are many things you can do with recycled items as a family, including building a robot, making a bird feeder, making crafts such as toilet paper roll bunnies, and repurposing old clothing, such as turning an old shirt into a tote bag. You can help encourage children to recycle more by allowing them to be creative and rewarding them for their positive behaviors.

Start a Family Garden

Planting a garden is something parents and children of all ages can enjoy. Not only does gardening have a lot of positive health benefits, such as reducing stress and burning calories, but it also has many positive impacts on the environment. A garden helps promote clean air, reduces carbon footprints, and creates an ecosystem for insects and birds.

To start a garden, you should come up with a plan for what you’d like to plant and then pick a spot to start planting. If you want to start a vegetable garden, make sure to include vegetables your children enjoy eating so they can take part in the process from start to finish. Make sure to prep the area you’d like to start the garden by clearing the ground of weeds and sods. You also want to make sure you plant your plants at the right time, so they have time to grow.

Enjoy Nature Together

Enjoying time as a family does not always have to involve driving somewhere and spending a lot of money. You can have family time by simply being outdoors and enjoying everything nature has to offer. The options are endless when it comes to the outdoors; you can have a picnic, go to the beach, go on a family hike, or watch the sunset together. Simple moments involving nature are sure to create lasting memories.