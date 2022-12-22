Eco-Friendly House Cleaning Practices for the Holidays

When you are really committed to living a sustainable lifestyle, you will want to follow eco-friendly practices throughout the year. This includes the holidays.

We have previously talked about some of the ways that you can have an eco-friendly holiday. However, we didn’t cover some of the eco-friendly cleaning tips that people can practice during the holidays.

Eco-Friendly Cleaning Ideas for the Holidays

Christmas happens to be the most important holiday for most families around the world, and people are excited the entire year when they are looking forward to it. Since we have so many things to do to get ready for the holidays, there are loads of preparations to make. Therefore, it is important to make sure that we’re keeping our house in top-notch condition too.

If you’ve been wondering how to start off with your Christmas cleaning, then you don’t need to look any further than this blog post. We will cover seven amazing things that will make your house look spick and span.

The best thing is that these practices are eco-friendly, which makes it easier to keep your home clean without harming the planet. So, without any further ado, let’s get started with the ideas below! Here are the following:

1. Eco-Friendly Carpet Cleaning

When was the last time you went in for a deep carpet cleaning? Since we live in a cold country and carpets are necessary in most wooden houses, it’s important that we take care of them too. If you’re thinking of changing the carpet, then you’d definitely change your mind the moment you go through the website of a renowned cleaning company. Look for the best steam clean carpet to make your old one look as good as new.

It is important to make sure that you use an eco-friendly cleaning company, though. You will want to be familiar with the different eco-friendly carpet cleaning practices and make sure that the cleaning company follows them.

2. Sofa Cleaning

Another thing important part of your house is your sofa. The large upholstered chairs will attract everyone’s attention when they walk in the living room. So, when thinking about going through a deep cleaning before Christmas, make sure you do not forget to clean your sofa. Some people prefer a dry-cleaning process using vacuum cleaners, but once a year, you can go for a wet cleaning process.

Again, there are some great eco-friendly tips that you can follow when cleaning your sofa. TreeHugger has a list of a number of great non-toxic upholstery cleaners that you can use to reduce your impact on the planet.

3. Change The Curtains

You can change the curtains when you’re thinking about revamping your house before Christmas and, of course, going through a cleaning process. Add some red or green color pop in them to give them the perfect Christmas vibe. If you are not inclined to get new curtains, wash them and add in some fairy lights. Adding them would make your house picture-perfect and ready for the festive season.

You can find a number of great eco-friendly curtains that are worth purchasing. You will want to replace your curtains with some made from renewable materials that don’t contain harmful toxins. Sustainability Chic and Zero Waste Memoirs have some great guides on choosing the right eco-friendly curtains.

4. Runners For The Festive Season

While you’re cleaning your house and making it absolutely ready for Christmas, we’d suggest that you choose the runners carefully. Since runners are something that does not require too much effort in the cleaning process, you can easily put them in the washer and be rest assured that the original color is back. However, since we’re in the festive season and everything around has a green and red theme, you can add in some small décor items to ensure that the theme is maintained all through.

There are a number of great eco-friendly runners worth buying.

5. Bedroom Cleaning Process

Now that you’ve set up your living room perfectly, it’s time that you thoroughly clean the rest of the house. You will want to move towards your bedroom. Even though most of your guests won’t see it, you should keep your rooms clean to ensure that you are bringing in the vibe in totality. And as a whole, cleaning makes sure that you are positive and happy.

6. Kitchen Cleaning

When you are cleaning your bedroom and living room, you don’t want to miss out on the cleaning process of your kitchen too. Of course, keeping your kitchen superbly clean is something everyone wishes to have. But sometimes, we really lose track and wonder where to begin. So, if you’ve got cabinets in your house, you can start cleaning those using a simple solution of soap and vinegar. It’s an organic solution and best for cleaning kitchen tops too. Once that’s done, you can clean your barbeque section and, finally, the microwave.

If you’ve got a little sitting space for breakfast and coffee in the kitchen itself, which most houses in the Western country have, it’s time to settle that part too. Doing this will surely ensure that your house is entirely clean as a whole.

7. Patio Or Porch Cleaning

If there are no chances of snow where you live during the Christmas time, then you will probably want to try your hands on the grill. So, that’s something you might miss out on while you are starting off the cleaning process. Make sure that you remember to clean it well.

Follow the Right Eco-Friendly Cleaning Practices for the Holidays

You will want to do everything possible to live sustainably during the holidays. This includes following the right eco-friendly cleaning practices. As we approach the end of our blog, we are sure you know where to begin to get started. So, don’t delay any longer; Christmas is just a few days away!