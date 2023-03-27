Make Sure To Clean Your Bong In the Greenest Way Possible

You may be a regular vaper and may think that it is not harming the enviornment. Unfortunately, you are misinformed.

Vapes are increasingly popular, but just because they don’t create smoke doesn’t mean the accessories need to become a source of pollution. A report by UNDO.org discusses some of the environmental consequences of vaping, such as an increased in plastic waste, chemical pollution and lithium-ion batteries contaminating our landfills.

To keep your bong and other glass or metal vaping tools clean and green, it’s important to take care of them in an eco-friendly way. We already know that smoking has irreversibly harmed the planet, but we can reduce the further impact. This isn’t always easy, though.

My Bong Shop has provided the following guide so you can learn how to take care of your bong and its parts while saving money and preserving resources.

Importance Of A Clean Bong For Health And The Environment

Although smoking cigarettes is bad for the planet, you can’t overlook the problems with vaping as well. This involves making sure that your bong is properly maintained. You need to make sure that your bong is cleaned properly to ensure it lasts longer, which will reduce the amount of tech and chemical waste when it is discarded.

Proper maintenance of your bong accessories is crucial not only for your own health but also for the environment. Smoking from a dirty bong means breathing in bacteria that can make you sick. If you clean your bong with harsh chemicals, you risk putting those in your body with leftover residue. And for the environment – there’s no doubt chemicals have a negative impact on the natural world.

Cleaning your accessories with the following suggestions will not only protect the environment and your health, but they’ll also enhance your vaping experience.

1. Lemon Juice And Salt

Creating your cleaner from basic household ingredients has never been easier, and if you need to clean a bong, this easy-to-make mixture will keep it in great shape. Homes and Gardens has a very informative article on the benefits of using lemon juice as a natural cleaner. Just add salt and lemon juice to a bowl of warm water in equal amounts and stir until the salt is dissolved. Dip a cloth into the mixture, squeeze out any extra liquid, and wipe the surface of your bong clean of dirt and oil. After that, rinse well with warm water, and you’re done. This method is cheap and good for the environment and will keep your bong sparkling for years.

2. Baking Soda And Vinegar

Using vinegar and baking soda is an excellent way to clean your bong and prevent any build-up of resin, grime, or debris that may hinder the quality of your next smoke. Mix one part vinegar with three parts warm water in a bowl to start cleaning. Pour the solution into your bong, plug the holes, and shake it well. Rinse it off with warm water, and then use a mixture of warm water and baking soda to clean the bowl and other pieces. After giving it a good scrub, rinse it with warm water, and it’s ready to go.

3. Plant Based Oils

For a smooth, enjoyable smoking experience, try using plant-based oils to clean your bong. Not only is it better for the environment, but plant-based oils like coconut, olive, or grape seed oil can help break down resin build-up and other debris in your bong, leaving it spotless. Start by disassembling your bong and soaking it in warm water for a few minutes. Add a few drops of your favourite plant-based oil to the water. Scrub the bong gently with a pipe cleaner or brush. Rinse thoroughly and repeat the process as necessary. By doing this regularly, your bong will always be ready to give you an unbeatable smoking experience.

Final Thoughts

It’s important to remember that some cleaning products contain harsh chemicals that can be bad for your health. By switching to a more environmentally friendly option, you can eliminate these risks and make sure your bong accessories last longer. This will not only give you peace of mind that you’re not inhaling any harmful acids or toxins, but it will also help you live a greener life and save you money.