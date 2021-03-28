Sustainable Accommodation: Green Practices for an Eco-Friendly Airbnb

The world of travel is experiencing a major shift, and the trajectory is going upward towards eco-friendlier options and choices to better care for the planet. There are transportation options that reduce your carbon footprint, and even hotels are getting on board and offering guests eco-friendly options. As an Airbnb host, the real question is how can you tap into this market of travelers to increase the income of your property.

Well, there are many ways to do that…

According to Travel Agent Central, 87% of travelers want to travel sustainably. So, what does that mean for you? It means that there is plenty of room for you to tap into that sustainable travel market by incorporating green practices to your Airbnb property.

You’ll, of course, want to use the Airbnb calculator to recalculate your operating expenses for an updated estimate of your property’s potential rental profit. Nonetheless, it will still be a wonderful way to not only increase your profit by tapping into a totally new demographic of travelers but you’ll also be doing a great bit of good for the environment by reducing your carbon footprint as well.

So, whether you’re a seasoned Airbnb host or just acquired your very first property, investing in greener practices will without a doubt be one of the best lucrative decisions you will ever make.

Top Ways to “Green Up” Your Airbnb Property

Invest in LED Light Bulbs

LED light bulbs are a little on the pricier end than traditional incandescent light bulbs but they’re well worth the investment. For one, they use up to 90% less energy than traditional bulbs, which will play nicely to your monthly electric bill. But the biggest selling point that will be most appealing to all the eco-warriors out there is that LED lights are made from non-toxic materials and they’re recyclable.

Provide Refillable Brita Water Pitchers

In your efforts to be a good host and go above and beyond for your guests, you probably provide complimentary plastic water bottles for every guest visit… Well, to the sustainable traveler, the sight of a single plastic water bottle might be repulsive to them. Consider adding a Brita water pitcher to your property’s refrigerator.

Depending on the size you get, these pitchers can cost anywhere from $15 to over $40, but they’re well worth the investment. Small touches like that will show your earth-conscious guests that you care about the environment just as much as they do, and you can feel safe in knowing that they’re going to have good things to say about it in their review of your property.

Have Solar Panels Installed

If you really want to attract those eco-warriors and take a load off your electric bill, consider having solar panels installed on your property. To some people, they’re not the most aesthetically pleasing look hosts are going for with their property but it’s going to be an investment that will be extremely beneficial and add to your property’s earning potential.

How?

Because solar panels generate electricity from the sun, not fossil fuels. The fact that you’re operating a vacation rental means that when people stay, they’re going to be using up your electricity and it most definitely can get expensive. So, to safeguard your electric bill and appeal to environmentally-conscious users, having solar panels installed will prove to be very beneficial to both parties.

Provide Dedicated Bins for Disposal

In most Airbnb properties, hosts simply have trash cans inside the property to dispose of trash. But in your efforts to “green up” your property, sustainable travelers will greatly appreciate your effort in providing designated bins for recycling and composting. Simply label each bin that way guests will know which bin is for recycling and which is for composting.

Provide Reusable Shopping Bags

When people stay in Airbnbs’, they typically will go shopping to have food in the house for the duration of their stay. For the eco-traveler, shopping can become a “cringe-fest” for the simple fact that most grocery stores use plastic bags. If a guest forgets their canvas shopping bags, you providing them will go a very long way in going above and beyond in your efforts to give them the best accommodation experience in your property.

Going green doesn’t have to be a painful task to increase your earning potential as an Airbnb host. All eco-travelers want is to be able to have the perfect eco-friendly trip wherever they go, and your Airbnb property can be the accommodation portion of their trip that makes it all worthwhile.

The green practices for your Airbnb listed above are reasonable investments that will not only benefit you and your guests but also the environment.