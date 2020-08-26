Try These Top 10 Ways To Recycle Effectively In 2020

Most of us want to look after the environment any way we can, but we often just don’t know how. One of the simplest ways you can get started is by implementing some easy recycling practices. To get you started, we’ve created a list of the top 10 ways to recycle effectively in 2020.

1. Reuse bags

This could be as simple as reusing your existing plastic bags or purchasing a handy material bag that you can use again and again. This is great for the grocery store or the fruit and vegetable markets – but just make sure you store a few in the car, so you don’t forget them. Let’s win the war against plastic!

2. Understand the rules

One of the biggest mistakes people make when it comes to recycling is that they put the wrong items in the incorrect bins. This not only causes a huge headache for those who have to sort the rubbish at the other end but it also puts a huge strain on the environment with unnecessary items heading to landfill. Save the hassle and take a few moments to understand the specific recycling rules for your council area. And go one step further by hiring a commercial cleaner or educating your entire family and so everyone is on the same page!

3. Buy rechargeable batteries

Do you find you’re always having to buy new batteries? There’s nothing more frustrating than running out of batteries in your television remote or another every-day appliance only to realize you don’t have any spare batteries lying around the house. Save time and energy by purchasing rechargeable batteries. So the next time your batteries go flat, all you need to do is simply charge them… and they’ll be energy-filled again in no time!

4. Recycle your electronics

When something breaks, our natural instinct is to chuck it in the bin. But this is only feeding our consumer culture (and filling up our landfills!). You may not realize this, but a lot of mobile phone providers will actually recycle your phone for you when you switch it out for a new one. If your specific provider won’t, go online and Google where your nearest electronics recycling depot is. You’ll be surprised at just what can be recycled – from laptops to mobile phones to televisions and more! If you don’t have the time to recycle these items yourself, pay a house removalist to do the work for you!

5. Create a composting system

Leftover food scraps? No problem! Making your own composting system is a natural way to fertilize your garden. Plus, you’ll save money and look after the environment! Simply recycle leftover food, garden waste and pieces of cardboard. Get started by purchasing a simple system from your local hardware store today!

6. Donate!

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure! And this couldn’t be more true when it comes to our older items. If you have old towels, sheets or clothes lying around the house (or ones you simply don’t use anymore), donate them to thrift stores or to animal shelters where they can be used for bedding. You can even hire a rubbish removal service to help you sort through your old items!

7. Get crafty

If you have bottles or jars lying around, why not repurpose them into planters for flowers and herbs?

8. Bring your own cup

This isn’t so much a recycling tip as it is a sustainable hack. We often don’t realize just how many coffee cups we use. And the harsh truth is that most of these items go straight to landfill because they aren’t recyclable. Save the environment by investing in a pretty keep cup. Just be sure to take it with you next time you go to the cafe!

9. Pack your lunch

By preparing your lunch before work and packaging it in reusable containers, you’ll reduce waste (no more nasty plastic zip-lock bags) and save money!

10. Go paperless

If you really want to take waste reduction seriously, then stop using paper altogether in favor of storing all information on your computer. Contact your providers and ask them to switch your bill delivery to email and pay your bills via your phone – easy!