4 USA Vacation Destinations for an Eco-Friendly Trip

Travel is not always seen as an especially sustainable pastime, yet as with most things in life, it’s all about making good choices and thinking carefully about not only how you get to your destination, but why you’re going there in the first place.

With that in mind, here are some examples of places to visit in the US that are more eco-friendly and environmentally conscious than your typical tourist hotspot.

California’s Redwood National Park: Nature, Adventure and Eco-Friendly Fun

This stunning park is home to the world’s tallest tree species, with some reaching up to 379 feet tall! You can explore the forest on foot or by bike while taking in all of its natural beauty. With miles of hiking trails, you can take your time discovering this unique ecosystem and learn about conservation practices.

As part of this, you can let yourself get lost in breathtaking views as you observe wildlife thriving in its natural habitat, from deer grazing amongst lush grasses to majestic bald eagles soaring through the sky above you. Just remember to do your bit when adventuring, and you’ll leave with a clean conscience.

Exploring the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee in an Earth-Conscious Way

Located on the border between North Carolina and Tennessee, this national park offers visitors a chance to get back to nature without harming it. You can take advantage of its 800 miles of trails that are perfect for hiking, biking or simply taking in the spectacular views with your camera. And the more you travel by foot or person-powered transport, the smaller your carbon footprint will be.

As one of America’s most visited parks, there is something here for every traveler, from fishing and camping spots along riverside streams, to guided eco tours through lush forests filled with native wildlife.

For those looking for a more leisurely experience, take some time out at one of many lodges located throughout the park, while indulging in local cuisine made with fresh ingredients sourced within walking distance, all without compromising your commitment to sustainability.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: An Eco-Adventure for the Whole Family

You can experience a different kind of Disney magic at the Animal Kingdom park located in Orlando, Florida. It’s all about conservation and animal care, so going on amazing Animal Kingdom adventures will also go toward supporting and conserving endangered species.

Not only are there plenty of thrilling rides to enjoy, but also interactive experiences with some amazing creatures, from majestic elephants to regal rhinos, that you can take part in while learning how important it is to look after these creatures.

With fifty acres dedicated solely towards eco-friendly practices, like rainforest conservation and research into endangered animals, visitors will get an up close look at why taking care of our planet’s most precious natural resources. Plus with power being provided by a vast solar farm, and more on the way, this park has something for everyone who wants their vacation experience to be both fun and responsible.

Voyage to Washington State’s San Juan Islands on a Green Journey

Make your way up the western coast of America to encounter one of nature’s most beautiful and fragile ecosystems, The San Juan Islands in Washington State.

This archipelago is home to sparkling waters filled with reefs that support all types of sea life, and thick pine forests that shelter flora and fauna galore.

If you want to simply relax, then the many peaceful beaches of this expansive archipelago give you the opportunity to unwind as you watch for orcas pods and whales breaching out in the ocean.

For an even closer look at local wildlife, join one of many kayaking tours, which let you get out on the water and venture into uncharted territory, figuratively speaking.

If you’re eager to be more hands-on with your sustainability on this trip, why not consider joining in with some of the many eco initiatives that operate across the San Juan Islands? This can include beach clean-ups, which are very helpful in ensuring that the coastline stays pristine.

Final Thoughts

It doesn’t take much to have an environmentally sound vacation in America. You just need to be proactive about planning your destination and your travel with this in mind.