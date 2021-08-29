DIY Hacks For Updating Your Green Home Quickly And Easily

Eco-friendly homes are becoming more popular than ever! The demand for sustainable residences increased 59% between 2018 and 2019.

However, while eco-friendly properties are gaining attention in the market, they are not without their issues. You have to make maintenance a top priority when you are an eco-friendly homeowner. This may entail updating your home.

Fortunately, there are ways that you can update your eco-friendly property on your own without increasing your carbon footprint.

Guidelines for Updating an Eco-Friendly Property on Your Own

Are you interested in updating your eco-friendly home? There are a lot of steps that you can take.

Updating a home can come with a large price tag if you are not budgeting and thinking about allocating the money correctly you are not making a smart move. Buying a house is one thing but renovating it is another. You may also cause problems for the environment if you don’t go about it the right way, which is the opposite of your objectives as an eco-friendly property owner.

You need to make your environmentally friendly house look beautiful for yourself and for whoever steps into it. If you enjoy updating your home yourself, all you need are a few simple tips and tricks.

There is no need to hire a professional interior decorator or a constructor that will give you will have to pay heavy sum of money. You will probably also do the same tasks with a lower carbon footprint on your own, because you won’t have to think about the gas needed for the transportation of the contractor back and forth from your property.

However, it is possible that you would actually do more damage to the environment with DIY projects if you don’t do them right. This is because you might waste a lot of materials with your mistakes, which put a strain on our natural resources and require a higher carbon footprint to extract.

There are a few DIY hacks that can make your eco-friendly house look beautiful and it’s going to catch the eye of anyone who steps into it.

Boosting more natural light and adding more storage space is a good idea in home renovation processes. This will help make your home more energy efficient by reducing heating needs, which is obviously good for the environment.

You can do that by adding multiple bookshelves and floating shelves in a living room or anywhere where you feel it will change the whole aura of the room. Black peel and stick wallpaper has made its comeback and can be used to create certain arts and crafts or even be used in living rooms and dining rooms. Wallpapers have made lives easier because they are easy to install and easily removable. Whether it is a new home or an old one wallpapers manage to give life to any room, also because of the wide range of beautiful and extravagant patterns that are readily available on the internet and in the market.

How to update your green home

In order to start redecorating your home, you need to have a budget in mind. The key to having a beautiful home is starting small and then making big statement choices and investing in big pieces. It all depends on you if you want to keep it simple with pastel walls and neutral colors or give a bold look to your home using darker colors like navy blue and black. Accent walls are trending these days and they stand out in a room. These are some of the easiest changes that you can make that won’t be harmful to the planet.

Changing the doorknobs: You can start by installing new doorknobs, throwing out the previous ones. Doors that have lighter colors like white and beige look good with darker colored doorknobs. White French doors would look great with black doorknobs. This process can be a bit time-consuming but it is something that you can do yourself with just a movement of some screws and nuts. You can start with the doorknobs and then match all the hardware around the house.

These three changes can be great for your property if you want to make sure that it is as eco-friendly as possible.