7 Eco-Friendly Home Appliance Switches You Need To Make

Home appliances have been the game changing innovations of the last century, helping us out with daily chores and saving time. However, they do cause some environmental damage, whether by emitting greenhouse gases or using excess water. Hence, we should consider using appliances in ways that reduce our carbon footprint. Indeed, using energy efficient appliances at home is one of the best ways to fight climate change.

This post will share some of the best tips to save money and energy by switching to eco-friendly appliances. Continue reading to know the greenest ways to go about when you buy one of these appliances!

1. Washing Machine

The energy consumption by washing machines is comparatively higher than most household appliances and as a result they have an adverse impact on our environment. To cut down on the energy usage by a washing machine, switch it’s temperature setting from hot to warm, which reduces the energy load by half. You can also try air-drying clothes on drying racks or lines to reduce energy consumption from dryer use.

When shopping for a new one, you should get an Energy Star-certified washing machine. Hence, clothes get clean using 35% less water and 20% less energy than a normal washing machine.

2. LED light bulbs

LED light bulbs last longer than conventional bulbs. Thus, you won’t have to change your light bulbs often and you will use less power. Switching to LED bulbs turns out to be a cost-efficient option. They are available in a variety of brightness and style options, allowing you to customize the lighting according to your preferences.

3. Smart Thermostat

Installing a smart thermostat at your home can also make your home more energy efficient. When connected to your Wi-Fi, it controls the internal climate. It also lets you control your heaters remotely, letting you turn them off when you’re not around.

4. LCD televisions

LCD monitor screens are more environmentally friendly than plasma screens as they require less power. They are available in a variety of sizes and other specifications. Hence, switching to them can lower your energy bills.

5. Ceiling Fans

Installing ceiling fans at your home can help you to save energy and be more eco-friendly. This will reduce your reliance on your heating system and allow you to keep your thermostat at more conservative temperatures, saving you energy and money.

They come in different sizes, and features, with functionalities like reversible motors that direct the airflow both ways. You can also check out remote control fans that can control the speed and direction of the blades’ rotation without needing a stepladder or straining to reach the pull cord.

6. Energy-Conscious Fridge

Refrigerators operate 365 days a year, 24 hours a day producing a significant amount of greenhouse gases and using a lot of electricity. Hence, purchasing a fridge that is energy efficient, can help the environment while also saving on your utility bills.

7. Refurbished Appliances or Regenerated Appliances

Refurbished or regenerated appliances have a much lower environmental impact as they have been given a second chance at life. It allows you to avoid disposal and gives a strong boost to the circular economy. This is another way to go green on a tight budget.

By switching to energy-efficient appliances, you can avoid the high consumption of energy, improve your green rating and reduce your carbon footprint. If you’re not ready to switch to new appliances yet, you can still save energy by simply unplugging and turning off appliances and equipment when not in use.