10 Essential Improvements for Incredibly Energy-Efficient Homes

The recent wildfires on the West Coast and the Australian bushfires earlier this year that lasted for several months are just two devastating consequences of climate change. The problem is likely to keep getting worse. Maximiliano Herrera, a renowned meteorologist, stated in August that we may have experienced the highest temperature ever recorded, which was 129 degrees Fahrenheit.

As an individual, you may feel like there isn’t much you can do to help the planet. But that’s not true! It’s possible to make a difference by regulating your energy needs. Years and years of burning fossil fuels to generate energy has polluted the environment with greenhouse gases. That’s why conserving energy is the need of the hour, to say the least.

Take These 10 Steps to Create an Energy Efficient Home

Making green home improvements is one reliable way to minimize energy usage. We talked about a few ways to create a more energy efficient home in the past, but feel it is worth exploring in more detail here. Here are some effective ways you can enhance your home’s energy efficiency.

1. Upgrade Lighting Fixtures

If you’ve not already, you should replace incandescent lights and CFLs with LED lights. Yes, LEDs are a bit pricier, but it’s worth the cost as they are much more energy-efficient and durable. The Department of Energy reports that they use 75% less energy and last 25 times longer, which makes them much better for the environment and your wallet all the way around.

2. Install a New Roof

First, if you’re planning to sell your home, no buyer wants to buy a home with a roof that needs to be replaced. Also, even if you’re planning to reside in this house for the rest of your life, an energy-efficient roof will make your everyday life a lot more comfortable. An energy-efficient roof will keep your house cool during summers and warm during winters and thereby lowering your energy bills. You can get in touch with a company like Guy Roofing to discuss your requirements.

3. Insulate the Attic & Basement

As hot air rises, your poorly-insulated attic may be the culprit responsible for heat loss. Make sure your attic, as well as the basement, are properly insulated to retain energy. Moreover, you should also consider insulating your walls to further lower heating and cooling requirements.

4. Install Low-Flow Bathroom Fixtures

Remembering to take shorter showers is probably not as easy as it seems. But you can have the best of both worlds by installing low-flow bathroom fixtures. There are showerheads, faucets, and other bathroom fixtures available on the market that can reduce your water wastage by 75%. We also mentioned in the past that the right bathroom fixtures can add $9.309 to the value of your home, according to a study from Experian.

5. Replace Outdated Kitchen Appliances

Kitchen appliances are frequently used in every home. Imagine the energy savings you can enjoy with energy-efficient appliances! Replace outdated appliances with Energy Star rated appliances to reduce your consumption.

6. Utilize Non-Renewable Energy

Not only is generating conventional energy damaging for the environment, but it is also becoming more expensive day by day. You can prevent both by utilizing non-renewable energy resources. Install a solar panel or switch to a green energy plan.

7. Get a Programmable Thermostat

Dialing back the thermostat when you’re leaving for work or going to bed is an effective way to lower energy bills. If you don’t have the time to do that every day, you should install a programmable thermostat to automate the process. Even lowering the temperature by a few degrees will make a significant difference to your energy bills.

8. Weatherstrip Doors & Windows

Adequately weatherstrip your windows and doors to prevent cold or hot air from escaping.

9. Use Ceiling Fans

Instead of just relying on your air conditioning for cooling, you should get a ceiling fan and use a combination of both.

10. Clean Air Ducts & Filters

Clogged up air ducts and air filters can make your HVAC system work harder than it needs to. Make sure you regularly clean and service the HVAC unit to ensure optimal performance all year round.

The Right Eco-Friendly Changes Can Go a Long Way Toward Sustainability

While most of these upgrades aren’t exactly cheap, you can be assured that they will pay for themselves in the form of long-term energy savings. Moreover, if you’re planning to sell your house in the future, these home improvements will add to your home’s value.