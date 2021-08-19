ECO Friendly Tips To Recycling A Mattress

Has your mattress reached the end of its service life? At this point, you may be wondering what to do with it. You don’t want it to cause harm to the environment. There are plenty of safe and eco-friendly options for you to ponder. Here are some of the best tips to help you safely recycle a mattress.

Arrange to Have Your Mattress Picked Up

The first thing that you can consider doing is to have your mattress picked up and safely disposed of. When you go to buy a new mattress, ask the company you are buying it from if they will take you old one. There are many companies that will be more than happy to do this. They have a number of reasons for doing so.

What usually happens when a company agrees to take your old mattress is they recycle much of it. Components such as spring coils and other parts of the metal framework can be picked off and reused. At the same time, other bits like the cotton and wool in your mattress can be recycled for use in a brand new model.

Recycling in this fashion has obvious benefits for you, the company, and the environment we live in. It gets rid of material that otherwise would take years to degrade in a county dump site. It also recycles other materials, such as steel springs, that are not compost friendly and would rust and rot forever.

It’s a very good idea to consider allowing the company to take your old mattress off your hands. In some cases, removal of the old mattress is free. This is due to the benefits the company receives from recycling many of its materials. In a few cases, there may be a small charge. It’s very worth it to pay this tiny fee.

Call Your Local Waste Disposal Authority

If the company you bought the mattress from is one of the very few ones that doesn’t want to take your old one, don’t worry. You still have plenty of other options available for you to choose from. One of the very best will be to call up your local waste disposal authority and arrange with them to pick it up.

It may be possible for them to come and pick it up with no cost to you. There may be a small fee involved due to the fact that special conditions need to be observed in such a case. However, it’s more than worth it to pay this small fee in return for getting a major space crowding object safely off of your hands.

Keep in mind that you will very likely need to schedule a special time for the pick up of your mattress. In most cases, you can simply put the mattress out at the edge of your curb and let them come and get it. It may be that someone driving by sees the mattress and decides to grab it. Either way, it’s now gone.

Check Your Area for Mattress Recycling Centers

One of the best and safest ways for you to get rid of an old mattress will be to contact your local mattress recycling center. Chances are good if you live in a large town or city that there is one waiting to receive your mattress. True to it name, this is a specialized center that recycles your used mattress parts.

For example, such a center will specialize in stripping the mattress down to its various parts. Elements such as wood, steel springs, cotton, and other fabric can be quickly taken off and recycled. Steel can be melted and reused while the cotton will be repurposed in a similar fashion. The service is usually free.

If you aren’t sure where to find such a service in your local area, you are best advised to check on the world wide web. There is a site called Bye Bye Mattress that can give you info on where to find a mattress recycling center in your area. You can also check your local city services or waste authority website.

Consider Donating it to a Local Charity

If your old mattress still has plenty of service life left, you may consider donating it to a local charity. There may be several groups in your area that are able and willing to take your old mattress off your hands. They will usually come and pick it up. In some cases, you may have to deliver it to them.

Keep in mind that some local services may not be willing to take a used mattress as a donation. This is because of the danger of bed bugs. If this is the case, it may be easier to have your mattress recycled.