Is There an Eco-Friendly Way to Clean Your Garage Floor? Yes.

The number of eco-friendly consumers out there these days has been rising sharply. A 2019 survey found that 77% of people want to change their habits to live greener lifestyles.

Unfortunately, they don’t always know what changes to make to live more sustainably. They need to make a concerted effort to reform many of their old habits. One of the changes that they need to make to lower their carbon footprint and reduce pollution is by cleaning in a more environmentally friendly way. This applies to cleaning garages, as well as other parts of the home.

You Need to Find Eco-Friendly Ways to Clean Your Garage

Many of us spend a long time focusing on cleaning the most visible parts of our homes, but forget about the garage. The garage area is also an important part of your house which needs to be kept clean as well. Furthermore, you’re likely to find more dirt in the garage area than you would find in the living room.

You may also need a humidifier in your garage when it is particularly humid outside. You can try to check some of the airtaper reviews that talk more about humidifiers before making a purchase.

Unfortunately, cleaning your garage isn’t going to be easy. It can be harder if you plan on doing it in the most environmentally friendly way possible.

Most of the rusted tools we use to clean our backyards are kept in one corner of the garage. Sometimes, our cars and lawnmowers leak oil and other fluids; when dust and other matters mix with these fluids, the garage floor can be unpleasant to see. You may be at a loss how to clean your garage at all, let alone how to do so in an eco-friendly way.

You need to clean your garage floor regularly. This will not only give your garage floor a good appearance, but it will also keep unwanted creepy animals away from your garage; a dirty garage is their haven. It will also be better for the environment if you clean your garage regularly, because you will be less likely to be tempted to use harsh chemicals that are bad for the planet by letting it get really bad.

So, how do you do it correctly? Read on to learn more about the most environmentally friendly garage floor cleaning processes.

Why Should You Clean Your Garage Floor in an Environmentally Responsible Way?

Regular cleaning of your garage floor increases the floor’s lifespan by lowering the instances where the floor is damaged because of tear and wear. This is good the environment as well as your budget. When you don’t have to replace your floor as often, you will not use as many natural resources or leave a larger carbon footprint from the installation process.

If you need to upgrade your garage floor by either sealing it, painting or adding an epoxy coat, cleaning the floor is one of the essential steps that you cannot avoid. You can find a lot of eco-friendly epoxies these days, such as some made from ArmorPoxy.

Cleaning the garage floor improves its condition since there will be no build-up of grime and serious clutter.

Let’s look at some of the best eco-friendly methods of cleaning garage floors.

Begin By Clearing the Garage Floor

Start by removing all the garage’s movable objects. These include motor vehicles, bikes, machines such as lawnmowers, boxes and tools. Clearing the garage will make it easy for you to man oeuvre every corner of the garage. Additionally, some of the belongings may get damaged when they are splashed with water, so it’s safe to remove them.

Using A Pressure Washer with Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products To Clean Garage Floor

A pressure washer will increase your garage floor cleaning speed and also improve cleaning efficiency. This can be a good eco-friendly way to clean your garage too, because there are some sustainable power washers like those from the Green Genie and Envirowash. For your garage concrete floor, you need to get a pressure washer that has a minimum rating of 3,000 psi and a flow rate of a minimum of 4 gallons per minute.

When using a pressure washer, start by applying the cleaning detergent of your choice all over the garage floor, preferably using a spray bottle. You can also opt to spray the detergent using the pressure washer but at a low-pressure setting. If your garage floor is heavily soiled, you can scrub it after applying the cleaner. Follow the cleaner’s cleaning instructions of allowing it to soak, and remember not to allow it to dry. Starting from the back of the garage floor, set the pressure washer to 3000 psi, setting the tip about 12 inches above the floor and start rinsing the floor, pushing the soapy water towards the exit. Rinse the floor thoroughly. This should leave your garage floor clean.

When using the power pressure, ensure there are no kids around and avoid coming into contact with the highly pressurized water; it may cause injuries on your skin. No budget to buy a power pressure washer? You can rent one.

There are a lot of great eco-friendly ways to use a power washer. You can start by considering all of the eco-friendly cleaning products that are available to you.

You can use something like Green Envy muriatic acid. This is a solution that is composed largley from hydrogen chloride. You may be surprised to know that this produces around 90% fewer fumes than traditional muriatic acid. It is a lot better for the environment and your health.

What Are Some Eco-Friendly Ways To Remove Tough Stains From Your Garage Floor?

There are chances of seeing residual spots and stains even after cleaning your garage floor with a pressure washer. Fortunately, there are some great eco-friendly ways that you can remove them.

Do not worry if this is the case; rust, grease and oil stains are common on garage floors. You don’t need to use harmful chemicals that are going to leech into the earth and poison the environment. Here is what you need to use;

Poultices: These are pastes applied to the stained area of the floor to lift the stains. With this paste, there are no chances of spreading the stain to other surfaces. Apply it on the stained area and allow it to dry, allow to weather away or sweep it up. Poultices are ideal for removing grease and oil stains from the concrete floor.

Degreasers: You can dilute it to the required concentration, apply it to the stained area, scrub, allow to soak then scrub again before rinsing it off with water. You can rinse it off using a pressure washer. There are a lot of great eco-friendly degreasers worth looking into, such as Botaniclean, Benefect Atomic Degreaser and Simple Green Cleaner.

Micro-organisms: This is not a common floor cleaning agent, but it is quick in breaking down stains from your concrete floor. It is best for fresh oil stains. You only have to sprinkle it on the floor and give the stain time to be ‘eaten away.’ Micro-organisms are some of the most environmentally friendly cleaning tools.

Cat litter: Cat litter is a surprisingly eco-friendly way to clean stains from the floor. However, they only work if the stain is relatively recent, so it is important to pay close attention to stains and take care of them quickly.

You can apply acidic solutions for rusty stains, including homemade lemon juice, vinegar, and other environmentally friendly solutions. Allow to sit for some minutes before scrubbing the area and finally rinse with water. Inspect the area, and if the objective not achieved, repeat the procedure with a higher acid concentration.

Eco-Friendly Garage Cleaning is Possible

There are a lot of great eco-friendly strategies that can help you clean your garage floor. The tips listed above will make a big difference.