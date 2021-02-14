5 Huge Support Tips for Eco-friendly eCommerce Brands

Eco-friendly ecommerce companies are becoming a lot more common these days. BigCommerce has talked about some of the major green brands that are thriving with ecommerce.

Although green online stores have become very popular these days, many of them still struggle to stand out among their competitors. One of the biggest reasons is that they don’t differentiate themselves with a great customer support strategy.

If your green ecommerce company intends to succeed, then you need to make customer service a pillar of your marketing strategy.

The Role of Customer Support in Green Ecommerce

What differentiates your eco-friendly e-commerce company from your competitors? Is it how flashy it looks, or how well it performs? Is having a smaller carbon footprint going to make the biggest difference? These factors play a role, but everyone understands the importance of having a flawless website. This isn’t the only thing that connects sustainability with ecommerce.

The actual test is how well your brand provides support to your clients. Having a great site and an eco-friendly product means little without a top-notch support team to back them up.

In this post, we’ll go over five e-commerce support tips to treat your customers well. We have drawn these tips from industry leaders in the service business to supercharge your results.

Essential Support Tips to Wow Your Clients

Choose a Team of Service Superstars

Many companies make the mistake of seeing the customer service team as an entry-level position. Eco-friendly companies are not immune to making this mistake. Statistics disprove this notion globally because:

· 33% of clients wish to have their issue resolved in one call

· 31% consider dealing with a knowledgeable service consultant integral to a good experience

Eco-friendly ecommerce companies are better served by hiring agents with excellent communication skills and proven abilities. Firms may even prefer to outsource their service desks because of the specific skill set required. Agents can learn about the company, products, and industry quickly. Learning to deal with clients effectively, however, is far trickier.

What Skills to Look for in Service Superstars

As an eco-friendly ecommerce company, you can’t afford to overlook the importance of hiring the best candidates. The following skills are essential:

Communication

Empathy

Problem-solving

Adaptability

Quick-thinking

Positive language skills

Provide an Extensive Self-Help Base

Consumers today want quick and easy answers. Picking up the phone and holding for support doesn’t necessarily fit that category.

Start by creating a knowledge base that answers every question to which your client might need an answer. Make it easy to search, and keep it up to date. There are two advantages to maintaining this database:

You provide clients a valuable, easy-to-use resource

You’ve got a good chance of having Google choose snippets from your pages in search results

Where possible, consider adding instant chat with a simple artificial intelligence engine to answer quick and easy questions immediately.

Provide Omnichannel Support

Self-help options and AI won’t always be sufficient. Having a well-trained support team on hand ensures that no client slips through the cracks. Allowing the customer to contact you through the channel most convenient to them elevates service.

Consider supporting:

Instant Chat

Phone

Social Media

Email

While it may prove more difficult to manage several platforms, the rewards make it worthwhile. Having a centralized team to deal with all channels ensures consistent results.

Monitor Support Requests for Feedback

Your users ultimately decide for themselves what qualifies as an exceptional service experience. Firms should track support requests, even going so far as listening to recordings, to pick up helpful cues.

Doing so helps you to pick up on issues that clients might never complain about to you. Say, for example, that a feature is slow to load. It may not be such an inconvenience that the customer feels like leaving a bad review. Your only clue might be the call to support asking for a workaround.

Stay in contact with your clients and keep a pulse on their changing needs.

Employ Robust Tools

Don’t hamstring your team by providing them with old, outdated legacy systems. Provide them with quick, well-run systems and CRM software to help them properly manage incoming requests. A great CRM system allows consultants to access several critical systems to collect the information they require.

It pays to consider tools that enable your team to work more efficiently. If your company doesn’t have the budget for upgrades at the moment, a BPO service provider could be a more cost-effective solution.

Final Notes

These five simple tips seem obvious, but not all firms get them right. Stand out from your competitors by providing a superior service experience at every stage of their journey. By listening to your clients’ needs and providing them with a highly skilled team, you’ll be light-years ahead of the competition.