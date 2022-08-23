Tips for Environmental Science Majors to Thrive in College

Are you considering pursuing an education that will help you do more to protect the planet? One of the majors that you should consider is environmental science. You can get some great jobs with an environmental science degree, but you obviously have to earn the degree first.

Some people go into environmental science, because they think it is easy. Even some experts from sites like CollegeVine rate it as one of the easiest science majors. Timothy Peck of CollegeVine actally writes that environmental science is the third easiest science major after psychology and biology.

However, environmental science is not nearly as easy as some people think. Even Peck points out that it is still a rather difficult program, even if it is easier than most of the STEM fields. You still need to do a bit of math, chemistry and physics to thrive in the environmental science program.

You are going to have to be strategic about studying as an environmental science student. Keep reading to learn more.

Staying Focused While Pursuing an Environmental Science Major

Almost every college student can benefit from more focus. Environmental science majors are no exception.

We live in a world filled with distractions and staying focused on tasks tends to be challenging. The average student has an attention span of about eight seconds, less than that of a goldfish. The figure has decreased considerably due to our dependence on technology for academic and social tasks. Today, humans are always busy seeking the next piece of information and entertainment.

However, your academic success depends on your ability to focus on what matters. You might have a harder time concentrating while taking environmental science classes, since the coursework can often be dull. Here are some tips on how to stay focused on tasks.

Practice Meditation and Breathing

Often, we cannot focus on what we are doing because there are too many things around us. The mind keeps being distracted by external stimuli. To pay attention better, you must learn to stay calm and quiet. Controlling your thoughts is the first place to start.

According to experts, the best way to keep your mind controlled is through meditation exercises. Exercise benefits us in many ways, including weight regulation, boosted immune function, better sleep, and enhanced memory. Before diving into meditation exercises, consider practicing deep breathing routines. Taking deep breaths helps people stay calm and focused.

After that, keep your eyes closed and remain in a position you find comfortable to observe your thoughts. Most importantly, spend some time emptying your mind by not doing any activity but simply relaxing. Remember, meditation’s ultimate objective is to calm one’s thoughts.

Try taking more interesting research directions

Many environmental science majors are very passionate when they first begin their program. They want to learn more about topics that can help them do their part to fight climate change, reduce pollution and protect precious species of wildlife.

Unfortunately, their passion often wanes when they start their courses. They soon discover that the coursework can often be rather boring and monotonous.

You might be able to make things easier by finding research projects that you are really passionate about. We have a list of great topics to consider when you are writing a research paper on sustainability. We suggest checking them out.

Work with a Plan

Planning is crucial to staying focused and attentive. Most people get distracted when working on tasks because they don’t know what comes next. There is often so much to do with students that staying focused is challenging.

With tons of assignments and responsibilities competing for your attention, it can be hard even to know where to start. If you have several things in your itinerary, it is normal to feel overwhelmed, leading to a loss of concentration.

Avoid multitasking when you have several things to do. Instead, make a good plan that outlines the steps to take and prioritizes the tasks, to begin with. Even if you feel yourself running out of time, don’t panic. Instead, stick to your plan and complete one task at a time. Stressing out does not make things easier.

Stay calm and remain attentive to what you have to do. Focusing on one task at a time helps. You can also hire a professional essay writer to help with some urgent tasks.

Exercise Regularly

Another insight for improving focus is exercise. When you exercise, the level of dopamine and serotonin in your brain is improved, allowing you to focus and pay attention better. If you are still wondering what physical activity has to do with your attention span, here is some more information.

Evidence shows that lack of regular exercise impedes our ability to stay calm and attentive. Living a sedentary lifestyle also makes you lazier and diminishes your motivation. You will feel tired and sleepier than expected, which makes focus problematic.

Understand that regularly is more important than intensity when it comes to exercise. According to experts, even simple routines like walking up the stairs or riding bikes can be effective when done regularly. Stay on the move if you want to improve your attention span.

Avoid Distractions

One of the most important things to do if you feel yourself losing focus is to review your time use and eliminate distractions. With technology, distractions come in many ways. You may be tempted to check social media updates when working on assignments. Video games, texts, friends, and television sets, are some of the many distractions students face when they try to focus on tasks.

While it can be challenging to do away with everything that distracts, make deliberate steps to reduce or eliminate as many distractors as possible. This may mean choosing a quiet study area where you are less likely to be bothered. Also, consider turning off your television and phone when working on important tasks. Please inform your friends and family about your study itinerary and let them know when you don’t want to be disturbed.

Remaining attentive in college is essential for outstanding academic performance. Exercising regularly, meditating, and eating healthily help boost your focus and overall mental health. If you need to drink coffee or caffeinated drinks, do so in small doses. Minimize your use of social media and listen to your body. Most importantly, make sure you are getting enough sleep and rest.

Stay Focused to Thrive as an Environmental Science Student

Environmental science is a great program for people that want to help fight climate change and other environmental challenges. However, it can be dull at times and difficult to focus. You will have an easier time concentrating if you follow the tips listed above.