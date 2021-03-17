4 Ways to Become an Eco-friendlier Family

Interest in sustainability has surged in recent years. The most recent environmentalism poll from Gallup found that the proportion of the population that prioritized the environment as a concern was 35 points higher than that prioritizing the economy. This was the highest lead ever.

This poll shows that interest in green living is growing rapidly. However, many people don’t know what steps to take.

Families Explore Ways to Emphasize Sustainability

Naturally, it is in the interest of most families to be environmentally-friendly. Families should want to create a world that is sustainable for future generations, especially if they have children. However, even with the best of intentions, most people just don’t know how to make better eco-friendly choices. Living a sustainable lifestyle doesn’t necessarily have to be overwhelming, though, and making an effort to make small adjustments to the way your family does things can have a profound impact on your carbon footprint.

It’s all about developing new habits that promote sustainability and making intentional choices. If you want to gauge your current carbon footprint, you can use an online tool to give you an indication. From that point, you can look for ways to live in a more environmentally-friendly manner. Here are a few simple tips to get you started:

Get the Kids Involved

It’s important to get your children started early, and you can do this by teaching them the three R’s – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Set up a color-coordinated recycling station at home and show your children how to spot the recycling symbols on the packaging. Another great way to get the kids excited about the environment is through composting. This is a lovely way to give them new insights into plants and biology.

Make Eco-Friendly Product Choices

When doing your regular grocery shop, try to make as many eco-friendly choices as possible. This could be opting to buy products in recyclable or reusable packaging, or shopping at a zero-waste grocery store. From organic fruit and vegetables straight from a vendor to pet food from eco-friendly brands like Earthborn Holistic, you might be surprised to find there are lots of options when it comes to purchasing sustainable products.

Grow Your Own Food

You could save yourself a trip to the grocery store altogether by starting a little vegetable garden in your own backyard. Not only will this provide a bit of fun for the kids while teaching the value of growing their own food, but it’s an excellent outlet for the grown-ups too. The mental health benefits of gardening and being outdoors in nature are now well documented. If you aren’t adept at gardening, a good alternative is to find a local farming community and make purchases from them to avoid shipping implications.

Conserve Energy At Home

Get everyone in the habit of turning off lights and electronics when they aren’t in use. Make as much use of natural light in your home whenever possible. If you are able to do so, invest in solar products and double glazed windows. While these may seem expensive at first, they’ll save you money further down the line. Alternatively, try to conserve energy by wearing extra layers of clothing rather than always turning the heat on.

These are just some of the simple ways you can make small changes to your family’s lifestyle in order to ensure you all operate in an increasingly eco-friendly manner. Remember that you don’t need to implement everything at once; even small steps can make a difference.