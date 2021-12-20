Why Jeep’s New Grand Cherokee is Green and Much More

The market for eco-friendly vehicles is surging. The market for hybrid vehicles alone is expected to be worth over $1.16 trillion by 2026.

Of course, hybrids aren’t the only types of vehicles that should be classified as eco-friendly. There are also a lot of great cars that are designed to be more energy efficient. You want to know which ones are worth investing in.

One new line of eco-friendly vehicles is the Jeep Grand Cherokee. This new line is actually rated as the greenest Jeep ever produced. This isn’t all that it has to offer. There are a lot of great benefits that make it economical and convenient as well.

Jeep Grand Cherokee is the Greenest Jeep and So Much More

Nearly three decades ago, the Jeep Grand Cherokee was on its way to ultimately becoming the most awarded SUV ever. After four generations and around 7 million in global sales, now comes the all-new Grand Cherokee. Steeped in a rich legacy of off-road capability, modernity, and edgy technology, this new Grand Cherokee has made quite the splashy entry. It is environmentally friendly and has tons of other benefits as well.

You want to know why Jeep’s new Grand Cherokee is so desirable and a great option for eco-friendly consumers? Read on.

The Latest, Greenest and Best

If you thought the first 30 years were something, look out. The latest Grand Cherokee delivers a nonpareil combo of even more 4×4 ability, an improved on-road experience, top-notch design, and a veritable cornucopia of safety and technology goodies. Oh, and for the first time, the Grand Cherokee has room seven peeps. This is in addition to being the most sustainable Jeep ever made.

Going Off Road

Facilitated by a trio of 4×4 systems, plus a Selec-Terrain traction management system that has five modes, the Grand Cherokee’s legendary off-road know-how continues — and is even improved. With this new iteration, you get increased off-road ground clearance and more water-fording capability.

A New Platform

The Jeep Grand Cherokee was built using an all-new architecture, which, combined with indie front and rear suspensions plus Quadra-Lift air suspension with electronic adaptive damping, ups the capability quotient and on-road experience significantly.

All by Design

It’s an all-new, refined body style that still says “jeep,” what with the legendary seven-slot grille, bold front angle, and those trapezoidal arches on 21-inch wheels. The ride is as suitable for a rock-climbing expedition as it is for a Rotary Club function. And that kind of style versatility is not easy to pull off.

About That Interior

Airy with classy and uncluttered appointments, the new Grand Cherokee’s interior features a host of niceties including a touchscreen radio, new LED ambient lighting, 10-inch display screens, front-row seat massage, and separate climate zones for the driver and front passenger. The leather in the Summit Reserve Package, by the way, is primo hand-wrapped quilted Palermo. Yummy.

Safety First

It’s sure taken seriously here. The Grand Cherokee is stocked with some 110 safety and security features, including night vision cameras, 360-degree surround view, and a myriad of driver-assist systems.

Oh, and the Technologies

That’s right: this isn’t your grandfather’s Grand Cherokee. This version gets you a sweet 950-watt, 19-speaker McIntosh audio system, a rear-seat monitoring camera, frameless digital cluster, digital rearview mirror, head-up display, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Now that’s some technology for you.

Those Powertrains

With the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, you get to choose from two formidable, gas-saving powerplants. The ride comes standard with the 3.6-liter V6 engine, which delivers 290 horsepower and 257 pound-feet of torque. You can tow up to 6,200 pounds with this engine and drive nearly 500 miles.

Want more power? No problem. You can also choose the 5.7-liter V8, which produces 357 horses and an impressive 390 pound-feet of torque. Leading its class, this thing can tow up to 7,200 pounds. The engine also utilizes a cylinder shut-off technology that “kills” four cylinders when you’re just cruising or only lightly accelerating. Depending on the situation, the technology can raise your fuel economy from 5 to 20 percent.

Why is Jeep’s new Grand Cherokee all that? Now you know. You’ve got a better ride experience, improvement handling, a more-refined interior, less road noise, and better fuel economy. You also have a plethora of systems and functions that enhance the vehicle’s already outstanding 4×4 capability. Oh, we could go on and on. Jeep has outdone itself with this one.

The New Jeep Grand Cherokee is a Great Green Vehicle with Many Other Features

There are a lot of great reasons to invest in the new Jeep Grand Cherokee if you want to be more environmentally friendly. It has a number of great features that every green vehicle should possess. In addition, it offers a lot of other valuable features that make it one of the best Jeeps on the road!