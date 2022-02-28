Hiring a DUI Lawyer After a Drunk Driving Charge in an Electric Car

Are you really serious about being an eco-conscious consumer? There are a lot of steps that you have probably taken to live up to this standard.

You probably have already purchased a more environmentally friendly vehicle. Electric vehicles are known for their lower environmental footprints. One study found that the carbon footprint of electric vehicles is around 43% lower than traditional cars.

There are other reasons to drive electric cars beyond the environmental benefits. Some people have started promoting the use of electric vehicles after hearing that they help fight drunk driving. A new bill would require new electric vehicles to be equipped with breathalyzers.

However, this might have made some people let their guard down. They have read articles saying things like “Electric Cars Help Fight Drunk Driving” and taken them out of context. They might think that something about electric cars makes them safer to use when driving after consuming alcohol. As a result, some people might be opening themselves up to DUI charges by being reckless.

If this happens to you, you will need to understand the importance of getting the right lawyer.

Dealing with the Threat of a DUI After Driving an Electric Vehicle

A DUI is never something that is simple or fast to get dismissed. Though you might think you can handle it on your own, the help of a great DUI lawyer can make all the difference. If you are dealing with a DUI in Richmond, finding the right lawyer can help you get the care and consideration you need to truly beat the rap and come out on top.

This is something that electric car owners can’t afford to ignore. Some people have actually asked whether you can even get a DUI after driving an electric car. As one law firm points out, it is indeed possible, since electric cars are still legally classified as motor vehicles.

DUI means driving under the influence, whether you are driving an eco-friendly electric car or a traditional gas-powered vehicle. This means that you are under the influence of either drugs or alcohol. This does not mean necessarily that you are drunk or intoxicated to the point that you are incapacitated or not able to do things or to function. This could mean that you have had a drink but you are not drunk, you took prescription medication that has the ability to alter your state of mind but you are not necessarily incapacitated at any point.

A DUI is not as serious in some cases as a DWI. A DWI means driving while intoxicated, this means that you have gone past the point of just drinking or using drugs, but to the point that you are incapacitated or that you are functioning in an altered state. A DUI is often issued when you have been pulled over or when you have either drunk alcohol or you have used drugs, either illicit or prescription, to the point that you are legally incapacitated but that you might not be outwardly showing signs.

A DUI is a mark on your record that will stay with you for up to 10 years (or the rest of your life in some states) and that can alter a huge range of thigs. It can make it hard to get jobs that require you to drive, it can make it hard to keep jobs, and it can make it difficult to move about freely and not be judged. The fact that you own an electric car and care about the environment won’t do much to minimize these stigmas.

When dealing with a DUI, it is always important that you take the time to speak with your lawyer and make sure that you are taking the time to find the right outcome that is going to work for you and that is going to help you get past the DUI and start to come back to living a normal life.

What is the Penalty for a DUI?

There are a few different things to consider when it comes to a DUI and what the blow back might be if you are found guilty. The first, and most common, are the fines that are associated with the DUI itself. In most cases, the fines are going to be anywhere from $200 to $500 for first time offenses and they may then rise and get higher depending on where you are and what other extenuating circumstances might pair with the DUI.

If you were speeding for instance, if there were other people in the car that you put in danger, if you were evading police, if you were dealing with any other circumstance that might affect the overall ticket, the fee might be higher. The police officer at the time of arrest will be able to tell you just what your ticket contains and what other issues you might be dealing with and what other charges you might be up against.

The next common penalty for DUI is imprisonment for up to 48 hours. Again, this can change based on where you are located and any other charges that might be paired with the DUI ticket. If there are other charges you might be held longer, if you are a first time offender, if you are a second time offender and more, you may have to stay longer. If you are dealing with more than just the DUI, you may end up having to stay in longer than the normal 48 hours that is standard.

You also have to take into account on if you are a flight risk and if the judge feels that you might not come back to sentencing after the fact. The overall issue that comes with the time in prison that goes with a DUI is so much more than just the DUI. You also have to take into account what substance you were under the influence of and how high your blood concentration was.

You may also have to deal with a driver’s license revocation for up to 120 days depending again on how you handle the DUI and what your lawyer fights for. You may also be sentenced to community service, home incarceration, a device that checks your blood intoxication level before you are able to start your car and so on. There are a range of different penalties that you can get and a great lawyer can help you argue a lower sentence and different penalties.

How Can a Lawyer Help?

When it comes to fighting a DUI, a lawyer is always going to be a great option for a few reasons. First, a lawyer knows all the terms, all the legalese, all the information that it needed to help you get past your DUI. They are going to know what they need to do in order to prove that you are not a risk and that it was a fluke or a one-time thing and that you are not going to keep offending.

A lawyer is going to be your defense, they are going to be your help and they are going to be on your side to help you figure out what your best course of action is and how to beat a DUI. In many cases, if you have taken a blood alcohol test or if you have taken a blood test and it proves that you were in fact under the influence, there is really no way to get away from that.

Your lawyer is going to be able to help you figure out what you can do and what options you have in terms of sentencing and possible penalties for your DUI. Your lawyer is going to be able to help you, they are going to be able to fight for you, they are going to be able to argue the case and help prove that you are not a risk and that you are not going to do it again.

When it comes to a charge like a DUI, it is always best to take the time to make sure that you have an experienced lawyer that knows how to fight for you and that also knows what possible courses of action are for your sentencing. A great benefit of a lawyer is that they are going to be able to help you get a sentence that works for you, that is not going to be incredibly harsh, and that is going to help you get back on your feet.

Lawyers can argue lesser sentences and can help you a judge determine what sentencing is appropriate for what you have done and for the ticket at hand. They can help you get community service, they can help you get fines reduced, get out of jail time and even get deferral to different programs to help you get past your DUI and start to figure out what you need to do and how to start to recover.

Is a Lawyer Necessary?

With a DUI, a lawyer is always going to be necessary to help fight the charge and help to get a sentence that is going to be satisfactory. If you are a first time offender, you are likely to get a much lesser sentence than someone that has offended several times or that has other offenses on their record. If you have never offended before, you may likely be able to get a deferral program, a fine and even community service.

You may also get less time in jail, a lower fine and even less community service. With those that are dealing with a second time offense, you may have a harder sentence and you might have more time in prison or even larger fines. With the help of a lawyer, they can truly outline what all your options are and they can help to illustrate just what you are dealing with and can help you figure out what is going to be the best option for your case and for what you are doing.

Lawyers are always going to be a great bet as they show the judge that you are serious about your case, that you are trying to figure out the best option possible, and that they are doing all they can to make sure you get a good resolution. A great lawyer is going to be able to explain to you, things that you might not understand on your own or that might be out of your grasp.

Law is a difficult thing to handle and it can be stressful and unnerving to have to figure out what you are doing on your own. With the help of a great lawyer, you can better understand what is going on, you can make sure that you are getting a fair deal, and you can start to figure out how to go about making sure you are going to be able to get back on your feet. The right lawyer is going to be able to fight for you, they are going to be able to help you come out on top, and they are going to be able to help you beat your rap and start to have a new life without the tarnish of a DUI on your record.

While the environment might not be the first thing on your mind after getting a DUI, you should still try to find a lawyer that cares about the planet. This might mean avoiding lawyers that travel a lot, since they have a higher carbon footprint.

Take a DUI Charge Seriously Even as an Electric Vehicle Owner

There are a lot of things that you have to consider when owning an electric car. You will have a lot of benefits, such as lower gas costs and the satisfaction of helping the environment. However, you will still face the risk of getting a DUI. Make sure that you work with a good lawyer.