Is It Still Too Early to Purchase an Electric Car?

According to the United States Department of Energy, electric vehicles are becoming more popular then ever. In 2020, the United States became a net exporter of petroleum. However, imports of 7.86 million barrels per day still play a crucial role in balancing supply and demand. The transportation sector accounts for 30% of total U.S. energy needs and 70% of U.S. petroleum consumption. Using hybrid and electric vehicles supports the U.S. economy and diversifies the transportation fleet. Multiple fuel sources for electricity generation result in a more secure energy source for the electrified transportation sector, adding to the nation’s energy security. HEVs use electric-drive technologies to boost vehicle efficiency through regenerative braking. PHEVs and BEVs can be powered solely by electricity, which is produced in the United States from various sources.

Of course, the United States is not the only country that is exhibiting a growing demand for electric vehicles. A number of people in the United Kingdom also are expressing a desire to buy electric cars. Interest an electric vehicles is likely to increase as more people are aware of the impact climate change has on our lives.

The electric car market is booming, with accelerating demand for both hybrid and fully electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK. If you are seriously considering buying an electric car, then you will need to do your due diligence and know what to expect.

Research from the RAC suggests that there are currently around 711,938 fully electric vehicles on the UK roads, which is almost a thousand percent increase in five years. So is it the right time to purchase a fully electric car? Or are there benefits to sticking to hybrid models for now? Here are the pros and cons of buying an electric car in the UK.

The Pros of an Electric Car

There are many advantages to electric vehicles. The biggest one being that they are far better for the environment. Using a fully electric car can drastically reduce your carbon footprint, which in turn, lowers overall carbon emissions that contribute to climate change.

With the UK government pledging to end the sale of diesel and petrol vehicles by 2030, moving to an electric vehicle now ensures you’re ahead of the curve and will be well-used to running and driving an electric car before others make the switch.

Electric cars can also save you money on the cost of fuel, and providing you have a driveway or parking space outside your home, it’s now easier than ever to charge your car at home overnight ready for use during the day.

The Cons of an Electric Car

However, there’s no denying that there can be several disadvantages to making the switch to an electric car.

One of the biggest issues that new EV drivers face is that there currently aren’t enough charging stations for electric cars across the UK. This means that drivers may find themselves having to queue for these, especially at peak times or to go out of their way to find an available charging port. In certain parts of the country, particularly in rural areas, EV charging stations are rare and it can be difficult to find one when needed.

There can also be issues with at-home EV charging, such as the initial cost and how to install a charger for your electric car if you don’t have a driveway or guaranteed parking spot directly outside your home. There can also be concerns on how to make it safe for passers-by with the wires trailing from your house to the car.

Conclusion

In summary, there are definite advantages to making the switch to a fully electric car, however EVs do come with their own issues. As it’s still early days in the world of fully electric cars, there may be some benefit to continuing to drive a hybrid vehicle while changes are underway that will make it easier to run an all electric car, such as an increase in the number of public charging ports for electric vehicles. If you were thinking of buying an all-electric car but you’re now unsure, why not invest in a used hybrid car as an alternative?