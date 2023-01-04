Environmental Benefits of Performing Your Own Maintenance

Many people recognize the need for businesses to do more to embrace sustainability. A recent poll from the UK found that 80% of adults feel that eco-friendly business practices are key to commercial success. The most recent environmental poll from Gallup shows that 53% of people want to prioritize protecting the planet and only 42% support prioritize the economy.

Despite the acknowledgement that companies need to do more to help the planet, many people aren’t doing enough on their own. A survey published in The Guardian shows that many people are not willing to do enough to protect the planet themselves, even though the expect more from corporations.

Fortunately, many people are willing to make important changes if they feel that they can benefit in important ways. One of the ways that people may be willing to help the planet if by doing more maintenance themselves.

Can Doing More of Your Own Maintenance Help the Planet?

There are a lot of reasons to consider doing your own home and car maintenance. You will obviously save money and the process doesn’t have to be difficult if you have the right tools, such as electric trailer jacks. An electric trailer jack is possibly one of the best investments you could ever make as a camper, caravan, trailer, or boat owner. Getting ready for a trip out with your shiny new boat can be instantly marred by an extensive and often tiring process of manually hitching it up onto the tow hitch of your truck.

But is this really good for the environment? The answer is yes. The alternative would be to invest in hiring professionals to come out to handle the process for you. They would need to drive over, which would obviously leave a large carbon footprint. Therefore, investing in your own tools like trailer jacks can both save you money and lower your carbon footprint!

Luckily for us, there is an invention that takes the hassle out of all of those activities. There are a lot of different tools that you can use to do eco-friendly DIY tasks, but we will focus specifically on electric jacks for the purpose of this article.

Below are five reasons why eco-friendly homeowners should have home and vehicle maintenance tools like electric trailer jacks in their garages in 2023.

1. Tools Can Be Eco-Friendly

There are a number of different home and vehicle repair tools on the market. Many of them are a lot eco-friendlier these days. You can find some great tools that will be more energy efficient. Home and Garden TV has a great list to check out.

2. Ease Of Use

You don’t have to put in a lot of effort to learn eco-friendly maintenance practices! It is very easy to learn to use these tools.

Apart from a bit of wiring knowledge, an electric trailer jack is all about user-friendly efficiency. Using one of these bad boys doesn’t require a degree or any knowledge of rocket science.

They are far easier to use than their cumbersome manual counterparts, making it easier to tow large items from one place to the next. They are usually big and sturdy enough to work with trailers, caravans, and most boats.

3. Weight Distribution

An electric trailer jack is typically a gear-driven device that takes all the hard work out of even weight distribution at the touch of a button. To function optimally, electric jacks need to be attached to a battery or power source. You can use a solar power source in your home to drive electricity to it.

For anyone with any kind of physical body issue, an electric trailer jack is certainly the way to go when going on a campervan trip. It is easy to install and even easier to use.

4. Affordable

You also don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to become an eco-friendly home maintenance expert! Trailer jacks, also known as hitch jacks, don’t have to be a costly investment either. Most people assume that kind of convenience and ease of use comes at a steep premium, but that doesn’t have to be the case.

There are so many affordable options on the market. Besides, the best electric trailer jack will last for years to come, meaning they are one sound investment for your man cave or garage.

5. Prevent Injury

If you have any type of back injury, or you’re not keen to take the chance – an electric trailer jack is the solution. By taking the pressure off your knees and back, you can prevent a lifetime of injuries from ever occurring.

Most trailer jack-related injuries happen with the harder-to-use manual versions, particularly when you try an operate one on a slippery or icy surface. Manual versions are time-consuming and physically trying – no one has time for either of those downsides these days.

6. Manual Crank Backup

In the rare event of losing power to these beauties, most of them come with a manual crank backup solution. So – if your biggest concern is getting stuck in the middle of nowhere, with an unusable piece of equipment, fret not – that is not likely to happen!

Provided you know the safety elements of using a jack, whether electric or manual, you should have no trouble using these. The most vital safety aspect of using an electric jack is to make sure you disconnect the towing vehicle’s negative battery cable beforehand – to stop you from potentially getting shocked.

Electric trailer jacks are safe when operated correctly, so ensure that you do that, and you will be fine.

Invest in the Right Tools to Handle Eco-Friendly Maintenance Projects

There are a lot of great tools that can help you handle home and vehicle maintenance tasks in the eco-friendliest way possible. Electric car jacks are great examples. Make sure that you do your due diligence and choose the right ones.