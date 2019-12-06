Why Eco-Friendly Homeowners Should Make Smart Thermostat Upgrades

The interest in owning an eco-friendly home has risen sharply in recent years. The United States Green Building Council has talked about this trend in detail. They conducted a poll that showed that 84% of homeowners think that environmentally friendly homes are important or very important. A slightly higher number of them (85%) said that they think green homes are good for their health.

One of the best ways to be an eco-friendly homeowner is by investing in a smart thermostat.

Smart Thermostats Are a Big Advantage to Green Homeowners

However, many homeowners struggle to figure out how to maintain and create an eco-friendly home. They believe that the process begins and ends with the construction of the home, but there are a lot of other factors that need to be taken into account.

Eco-friendly homeowners need to change their entire way of life to embrace sustainability. This includes investing in new technology that can help them reduce their carbon footprint. Some technology has helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 43%. Even inexpensive additions like smart thermostats can make a big difference.

A thermostat seems like such a simple thing, so how could it possibly increase the value of your home? When compared to the round dial thermostat of the 1950s and even the programmable thermostats that started rolling out in the 80s, a more modern thermostat also comes with much more modern technology. And let’s not even consider a comparison to the first thermostats that go back as far as Ancient Greece.

One of the biggest benefits of a smart thermostat that can help increase the value of your home is that it’s actually smart. Our homes are becoming more intelligent with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Home. We can control the lights, our electronics, and more simply by asking our home to do it for us. Now, with smart thermostats, we can also tell our home to adjust thermostat settings whether you’d like to adjust them for the entire home, certain zones, or even set changes to occur later.

Another way in which a smart thermostat helps to increase the value of your home is by decreasing your monthly utility bills and the costs of more frequent maintenance and repairs to your HVAC system. A smart thermostat automatically uses your HVAC system’s resources in a more efficient way than any older style of thermostat. With better efficiency comes reduced electric bills. With better efficiency comes less wear and tear on your system.

Smart Thermostats Are Key to Green Living

These are just two of the most common reasons homeowners upgrade to a smart thermostat when increasing the value of their home. There are many more benefits to upgrading your thermostat, so check to see if this adjustment will suit your family’s needs.