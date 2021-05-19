5 Easy and Super Helpful Tips for Green Condo Living

Who says you can’t practice living green when you are in a condo and on a budget? The truth about living green begins within yourself. It comes from your habits, lifestyle, and practices that lessen the impact of your actions on the health of our planet. This means, wherever you are, you can be a role model of living green. Yes, even in condos located at the heart of the city.

Numerous condominiums have been promoting eco-friendly surroundings and atmospheres. So, if you are planning to invest in a condominium and want to adapt and apply green living, here are some tips that would definitely help you on your quest.

1. Look for an ecological-friendly condominium.

If this is your first time relocating, you better do your research since there are suggestions and recommendations of condos based on your metrics found online. Visit websites and look for listings as they usually provide descriptions of every condo available in your preferred location.

One excellent example is the condos in Burnaby. If you are near this location, you can easily find condos that will suit your green lifestyle, as condos here have managed to be energy-efficient. Many of them also offer eco-friendly amenities. Some condos in the area have a non-smoking environment, use renewable energy sources, and may even provide sustainable green essentials.

2. Grow some plants within your space.

At this phase, you will be recreating your space into an eco-friendly environment. You can begin by growing some plants on your balcony. By doing so, it will totally add a more relaxed ambiance to your space.

3. Choose appliances with Energy Star Certification

When filling up appliances for your new space, choose the ones with Energy Star certification as they use less energy, generate fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and would result in lower utility bills. So, aside from you having applied green living, you could also save more.

4. Use LED Lights

You should also consider buying an LED type of light, as it is energy-efficient and can make drastic changes in power costs. It also emits low-radiated heat, which means it has a lower temperature compared to other bulbs. Another thing is these lights are long-lasting and reliable. This means you’re not just helping the environment, but you’re saving a lot more money as well.

5. Use Low-flow showerheads and water-saving toilets.

To fully convert your space into a green environment, make sure to use eco-friendly items in your washroom as well. By using these types of items rather than the standard ones, you will be able to decrease your water consumption by 40%. Aside from that, you will be able to save energy as well when heating water. Thus, this would totally make significant changes to your water bill.

Final Words

These tips can be used not only in condos but in every household. Thus, being eco-friendly is an act practiced and applied by an individual no matter where he/she lives. Truly, it is very simple to be one if you are just willing to take the necessary actions to build a better environment.