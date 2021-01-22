Eco-Friendly Decisions That Will Enhance Your Quality of Life

We are encouraged to see so many people express an interest in sustainability these days! Green Matters recently cited a poll conducted by OnePoll showing that 64% of Americans would like to live more sustainably.

Unfortunately, not everybody knows how to live a green lifestyle. Going green isn’t limited to investing in solar panels and driving a hybrid car, as some eco-friendly decisions can enhance your quality of life. While some environmentally-friendly choices will help you save money, others can boost your health.

So, if you are wondering how you can improve your quality of life while also caring for the planet, these eco-friendly decisions are simple ways to make a difference.

Support Sustainable Food Production

The meat farming industry alone cannot feed the world, and it is also one of the least sustainable forms of food production. So, reducing your intake of meats and processed foods can essentially help save the planet. While you won’t have to switch entirely to a plant-based eating plan to make a difference, you can substitute meat products with plant-based alternatives a few times each week. Sustainable soy production in America feeds a large portion of the world’s population. When considering soy production’s overall sustainability, adding soy to your diet is a beneficial eco-friendly decision.

Improve Indoor Air Quality the Green Way

Your homes’ indoor air quality will have a massive impact on your overall health, and while there are quite a few different products on the market that promise clean indoor air, not all of them aim to protect the planet. You won’t have to spend a fortune when investing in clean indoor air. Eco-friendly air purifiers, efficient humidifier devices, and innovative Wi-Fi thermostats are all green products that will enhance air quality and your quality of life without harming the environment.

Switch to Organic Skincare Products

Organic skincare is taking over the beauty industry, and for very valid reasons. While synthetic skincare ingredients are often not suitable for sensitive skin and often list concerning side effects such as an assortment of rashes and damaging impacts, organic skincare is superior in every light. Throwing out your existing skincare products and opting for organic, vegan-friendly products won’t just benefit your skin health and quality of life. Still, you will also be advocating against animal testing and making a massive difference to the world.

Clean Your Home the Natural Way

If your cleaning products range from toilet cleaner and tile cleaner to bleach, window cleaner, and everything in between, it’s high time you threw your collection of chemicals away. Instead of using an endless variety of chemicals to clean your home, you could clean your home the natural way with a few natural cleaners. Natural home cleaning products usually include vinegar, salt, lime, lemon, and a few others. The simplicity of the ingredients used in these products means you will be able to make them yourself safely at home. Chemical cleaning products can be harmful to your health, so making the change will improve your health, help you save money, and help protect the environment all at the same time.

There are tons of ways to live an eco-friendly lifestyle, and the vast majority will positively impact your life in one way or another. Whether saving money or boosting health, going green provides so many benefits that there is genuinely no reason to live any other way.