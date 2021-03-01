Undeniable Environmental and Health Benefits of Wearing Blue Light Glasses

When you are a truly eco-friendly consumer, you have multiple concerns to juggle. You should be worried about buying products that are good for the environment, healthy and provide the right value for the price that you are paying.

One of the things that you have to look at is the environmental footprint of the sunglasses that you are wearing. You also need to make sure that you buy sunglasses that are going to protect your eyesight.

We have talked about some other lines of eco-friendly sunglasses in the past, but there is one type that we didn’t talk about before. You may want to invest in blue light sunglasses. They are both eco-friendly and offer a variety of other health benefits.

Environmental and Health Benefits of Blue Light Sunglasses

Are you worried about your levels of exposure to blue light? With more of us spending time indoors, working from our laptops, relaxing in front of our favorite screens and digital devices, it’s easy to see why so many of us are turning to blue light glasses. As our exposure to blue light continues to increase, we must take our eye health seriously and take the steps needed to preserve our vision.

It’s easy to think that switching to these bluelight glasses means compromising on your personal style or having to carry around additional pairs of frames. Thankfully, it’s not the case! Blue light glasses can look good on anyone, with a fantastic range of styles to choose from, and prescription lenses available if required, so you can say goodbye to your old frames and stick to one pair of stylish frames that keep your eyes protected and your vision clear.

They aren’t just better for your vision either. Earth Hero and other publications have talked extensively about the environmental benefits that they provide.

Let’s explore some of the other undeniable benefits of wearing blue light glasses.

Renewable Materials

A lot of blue light sunglasses are made from renewable materials. This is great news for customers that are worried about sustainability.

You will know that the sunglasses can be recycled afterwards. You don’t have to worry about them ending up in a landfill and having all of the materials going to waste. You can learn more about eco-friendly sunglasses from The Good Trade if you are interested.

Less eye discomfort

It’s only natural for our eyes to feel tired, itchy, and uncomfortable after a long day, but if you’ve been staring into a screen for hours, then your eye irritation is probably much more intense. Wearing your blue light glasses means protecting your eyes from the effects of digital eyestrain, reducing eye discomfort, and improving your productivity levels too!

Better sleep

Are you getting enough sleep? If the majority of your day involves staring into a digital screen then you may have noticed your sleep patterns are disturbed and drifting off to sleep isn’t as easy as it used to be. While stress and poor sleep habits can be a factor, exposure to blue light can also impact the quality of your sleep. When melatonin production is suppressed, your sleep patterns are impacted, so instead of settling down for sleep, you’re left awake and alert for hours. Investing in blue light glasses means you can take back control of your sleep habits and wake up feeling refreshed.

On-trend eyewear

Just because you’re putting your eye health first, doesn’t mean you have to neglect your personal style or set your uniqueness aside. Blue light glasses are a popular trend that shows no signs of slowing down. Whether you’re someone who rocks geek-chic, or you prefer a relaxed, boho-style look, there’s round, oval, square, rectangle… all these versatile shapes are available in a wide range of frame colors and materials. This means finding the perfect pair of blue light glasses has never been easier.

Reduce developing digital eye strain

Digital eye strain is common amongst individuals who spend long periods in front of digital screens. The symptoms range from mild discomfort to manageable pain. Headaches, dry eyes, blurred vision, neck, back, and shoulder pain, watery eyes, and even light sensitivity are all warning signs that you’re spending too much time looking at a screen. This is where investing in blue light glasses can benefit you the most, thanks to their blue light filter technology, you can reduce glare and protect your vision from digital eye strain.

Blue Light Sunglasses Are Great for Your Eyes and the Planet!

You need to do your research as an eco-friendly consumer if you are buying sunglasses. You want to buy some that are both good for your eyes and the environment. Check out eyebuydirect.com for the latest styles and designs of blue light glasses.