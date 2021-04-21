How Can Social Media Help In Promoting Sustainable Lifestyle?

Modern society is concerned a lot by the ecological state of our planet. Nowadays, many solutions for individuals are provided, and many more initiatives emerge every day. The trend for sustainability is maintained by brands as well. Many of them are trying to enhance their results as they buy Instagram followers, likes, or other stats. Why would they do that, you ask? Social media these days are one of the most successful channels for reaching the audience and implementing the right ideas with the help of different marketing instruments. And in this text, we shall examine how exactly social media are helping to spread the trend for a sustainable lifestyle.

The Weight Of Social Approval

Social platforms like Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter are a modern equivalent for a public meeting where people exchange opinions. And like any social network provides exposal, that’s where people are watching and judging someone else’s lifestyle. It is up to an individual who aims to be an influencer if their ideas and beliefs find an appreciation of the majority. Luckily, a sustainable way of living is usually considered the one that positively impacts society, so today, you can meet many famous bloggers who live in harmony with ecology. Thus, people see how effective and valuable some ecological initiatives are and begin following such trends to stay in tune with progressive society.

A Tool For Attracting The Attention

Social media are also a substitution for news channels for many users. So, activists often use social platforms to shout out about a problem, or a solution for the problem, or just anything that matters within the topic of ecology and sustainability. They are trying to get more likes, views for their posts. Doing so increases the speed of spreading the news all over the internet, hence, all over the world. And with the help of volunteers, ecological organizations are able to act quickly and effectively.

Spreading the information through social media also gives the possibility to provoke government reaction.

The Real Example Of Social Media Helping To Solve A Massive Problem

Last year in Kamchatka, Russia, a massive ecological catastrophe has occurred, which devastated a huge area on the coast of the pacific ocean. At first, surfers who visited this area were suffering from toxification and other disturbing symptoms after swimming in the water, but their claims remained unexplored. Later, after a big storm, local activists have discovered a beach full of dead sea creatures. Many of them were looking sick or damaged by disease. People have immediately filmed the location and remains of sea creatures and asked for massive reposting on social media to make the government protect nature. As the news about an enormous amount of dead sea inhabitants went viral, and the local military base was accused of dropping the toxic waste, the government of Russia has opened a case and initialized the investigation.

The ecological organizations worked in alliance with biologists and divers to discover that 95% of living beings underwater in Avalchin Bay are dead as well. The activists, along with social media users, were constantly claiming the blame of the local military base, but the investigation has proved that this version is wrong. Later this year, naval biologists and ecologists have discovered the reason for the catastrophe. As the official version claims, the cause for the disaster was natural – the so-called Red Tide, which means the excessive activity of certain seaweed species. This seaweed is toxic for the majority of sea inhabitants. However, hazardous wastes from nearby factories and similar facilities can still cause harmful events for nature and humanity. With the global warming that changes the climate, Red Tides are happening more often, which also concerns specialists. The Kamchatka catastrophe has also made many people think again about turning to a sustainable way of living.

Effective Promotion Tool For Brands Who Create sustainable Products

Sustainability is a trend not only among individuals but among brands too. Many companies nowadays are trying to implement eco-friendly production:

Alternating the wrapping

Using natural materials

Accept products for recycling

Produce lesser amounts of items

Even some mass-market brands are doing it. And social media here is the best way to reach their customers and to gain more likes. Not just for informing people about their possibilities, oh no. Brands also are collecting data about the reaction and popularity of such initiatives. And as we can see, the trend is here to stay.

And as established corporations are already exploiting this trend on social media, small local businesses are competing at this stage as well. Instagram and other social platforms give small companies the opportunity to announce themselves and turn the attention of local customers. Using social networks is a cheaper solution that hits an accurate target audience. Hence, people begin supporting local businesses and decrease the need for shipping facilities, affecting nature.

Popularization Through Influencers

This marketing strategy is targeted to popularize the sustainable lifestyle through personalized impact. Influencers can inspire and motivate people to follow their lead. For different ecological organizations, this is the key to influencing and informing society about the changes that happen to our planet. The more likes a post about this topic gets, the more people can get to know about the issue. Influencer marketing strategy is proclaimed effective for businesses, so eco-activists are creating their personalities to impact minds as well.

One of the latest examples would be the global quarantine. The results of this industrial stop were stunning and evident for us all:

The colossal ozone hole over Arctica has sealed, delaying global warming

Venice channels have increased the water level (and dolphins were seen within the city area, proving the water has cleared enough)

Quarantine measures have limited traveling. Thus the air became cleaner, especially in the big cities

More people have moved to the suburbs and showed interest in gardening and farming, changing their attitude to nature and its connection to human lives.

On the wave of massive run-off from big cities, new influencers emerged – the ones who found harmony with the environment and discovered the positive impact of a sustainable way of life. And now people also have time and opportunity to listen and acknowledge how important it is to be attentive to nature and try to help it stay at least as it is now. The year of the pandemic was prosperous for environmental documentaries, like “Our Planet” on Netflix. After the most devastating phase of the quarantine is over, specialists are examining the impact of a vast industrial freeze on all the aspects of our world, including environmental changes.

Conclusion

A sustainable way of life is one of the most healthy trends that is popularized through social media. Luckily, this channel of influence is very effective, so both brands and individuals can gain experience.