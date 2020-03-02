5 Resume Tips For Sustainability Professionals

The roles and responsibilities of a sustainability professional vary depending on the central strategies of an organization.

With the emergence of this profession, the overall approach towards economic and human development is becoming more holistic.

The main goal for a sustainability professional is to minimize the negative impact their organization may have on the planet. Their goal is to fulfill the need to reduce and restore as much as possible.

You need the perfect resume to communicate the central value of your profession to the recruiters. Make them recognize that you hold the knowledge to take the necessary steps toward building a more sustainable business model.

In this article, we have listed 5 tips that can help you curate your sustainability professional resume most effectively:

1. Specify your professional experience in an effective manner

To give the recruiters an insight into your professional experience, you need to curate your statements most effectively.

Start by using bullet points to frame one-liner points that communicate your experience as a sustainability professional. This way the recruiters can understand your statements more clearly and recognize your professional involvement with your previous organizations.

Once you frame them, create different headings and list all the similar points under the relevant buckets. This way the recruiters will easily recognize the diverse work you have been involved in and easily pinpoint your most-desirable skills.

Another factor that can help enhance your professional experience section is by bolding the highlights of your career.

Mention achievement figures whenever required to specify your achievements and contributions to an organization. Doing so will make the recruiters recognize your level of potential as a sustainability professional.

2. Provide your accurate profile title

Your profile title is your professional identity so you must mention only the accurate profile title that you rightfully held or hold in an organization.

For any sustainability professional job profile that you are applying for, make sure that you are eligible for the job. You need to have the required experience or qualification whether you are applying for a sustainability manager, consultant, or as a fresher.

The targeted job profile and your profile title should match because you will be assigned tasks according to the level of your seniority and qualification. Exaggerating your profile title will only jeopardize your career because it will pass as lying to the recruiters.

3. Highlight your relevant sustainability skills

Create separate skills on resume section where you can highlight your most significant sustainability skills for the recruiters to recognize you as a suitable applicant.

Generally, the recruiters have a very limited time window to go through a resume and this needs to be used wisely in the most effective way.

Scan through the professional experience section and pick your most significant skill that has been validated in the one-liners. Then align them in your key skills section for the recruiters to notice clearly. Do try to use the keywords used by the recruiters in the job listing as well.

Doing so can make your resume rank high on the ATS which is used by most recruiters to filter through resumes and pick the ones with the relevant keywords. It also makes it easier for the recruiters to recognize your skills that are required for the targeted job profile.

4. Compose a summary of your sustainability professional resume

Another important feature that can help you communicate your sustainability skills to the recruiters is through the summary of your resume.

Unlike the skills section that communicates only your skills, a resume summary gives an insight into both your skills and professional experience.

Give an overview of your resume by composing a summary that describes the most significant highlights of your career and your key skills.

Work on this section at the last step of the resume writing process because that way you can pick the most effective points and skip the ones that do not need to be repeated.

5. Provide only the required contact details

Before you start listing out all your personal details and contact information, make sure that you go through the hiring guidelines of the organization where you are applying for a job.

Ideally, you need to provide your contact number and email address for the recruiters to get in touch with you in case of any likely shortlist for the sustainability job profile that you are targeting.

Some recruiters may want to interview you over the phone or require a verbal confirmation before scheduling any face-to-face meeting. For such cases, you need to make sure to provide your active contact number.

Emails are also a convenient means of communication and you need to provide your official email address that has your real name.

Avoid giving out those email IDs that have fancy or fictitious names as it can make the recruiters have doubts about your professionalism and may affect your shortlist.

Always cross-check your contact number to make sure that it is the correct one and provide only your professional email ID.

Conclusion

As a sustainability professional, you need to make sure that the recruiters recognize your potential through your resume. The 5 tips provided in this article can help you curate a flawless sustainability professional resume that can make the recruiters recognize you as a suitable applicant for your dream job.