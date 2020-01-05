Why Sustainability Is The Future Of The Self-Storage Industry

You probably never really thought of the storage industry as being a leader in environmentalism. However, the self-storage industry has focused on environmentally friendly initiatives for a while now.

Colleen Quinn, an author at Apartment Therapy published an article on eco-friendly storage back in 2008. She talked about a lot of changes that the industry was making to become more environmentally friendly.

A number of companies are leading the charge towards eco-friendly storage. This is going to redefine the industry in a good way.

How Eco-Friendly Storage is the Future

National Geographic published an article on the self-storage industry a few years after Quinn penned hers. They talked about some ways that storage companies are going green.

One of their initiatives is using solar panels to run their facilities. They are also redesigning their storage units to be more energy efficient.

Consumers Look for Eco-Friendlier Options

Do you need a self-storage unit for items that you have no room for in the home? Maybe you have some collectibles that you are trying to get out of the house and keep safe. There could be any number of reasons that you are looking for a self-storage company, but you need to be aware that not just any company will do. You need to make sure that it is both economical, but also good for the environment. The following should be kept in mind when you are making your decision.

Located in a Convenient Area

One of the first and most important things that you will have to consider is the location of the unit. Will it still be close enough for you to access without having to drive for hours? Even though you might not have to get into the unit too often, you do not want it to be a hassle to get there. Find a self-storage unit that is within easy driving distance.

This is important to make sure that you don’t leave as much of a carbon footprint when you are driving. You want to make sure that you don’t use as much gas getting to your storage facility, which obviously isn’t good for the environment. The average vehicle releases 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide every year, so you don’t want to make it worse by driving too far to your facility.

Storage Size Options

Once you find some options that are in your area, you then have to see what type and size storage units they are able to offer. Consider the amount of material you will need to store, as well as the types of items that you need to store. Check with the company online or by phone to check the size of the units and make sure that you can store what you need there. For example, not all self-storage units will allow you to store vehicles.

Make Sure Security is a Priority

This isn’t as much of an issue with being eco-friendly, but still something to consider. When you have your items outside of your home, you want to make sure that they are taken care of well. This means you need to be sure that the company you are considering takes security very seriously. Choose units that have around the clock monitoring and individual alarms on the doors for the safest experience.

Do They Include Insurance?

You should also check to see if the self-storage company is able to offer insurance. Even though you have chosen a facility that is secure, you will still want them to include insurance that will cover your items when they are stored at the facility. This can give you some added peace of mind.

When you consider all of the above factors and visit the location before you sign with them, you will be able to make an informed choice regarding your self-storage unit.

Sustainability is the Future of the Storage Industry

Self-storage facilities are becoming more environmentally conscious. Their future eco-friendly moves will be well worth paying attention to.