Lowering Your Carbon Footprint While Relocating Across the Country

If you’re planning on conducting a house move, then congratulations! After all, a house move can help you open new chapters in your life – be it better schooling, better work, or even just a better environment in general. In turn, a house move can easily be one of the most exciting aspects of your life, especially more so that not a lot of people get to do it in the first place.

The thing is, when you look at some of the things you need for your house move, you might realize that some of these processes tend to be not as sustainable as you might think. In fact, at first glance, some of these processes generally produce more carbon footprint as necessary. This might make the move a bit less appealing, though, right?

Not necessarily! In fact, some handy tips exist that would make it more possible for you to lower your carbon footprint throughout the moving process.

With the right planning and the right execution, you can make a rockstar move without having to worry about its sustainability. Uhaul shared some sustainable moving tips on their site, but we wanted to create our own list. Here are some things you need to take note to maximize your moving process while lowering your carbon footprint at the same time:

Submit your documents and other requirements as soon as you decide on the move. After you’ve decided that you want to move cross-country, it helps to submit all your documentary requirements as soon as possible. Since you’ll likely move to another state, you may need specific homeownership documents to help when it comes to utilities and other necessary things to secure your house move. The earlier you get to do these things, the more comfortable and more efficient your house move can become. This is all the more important if the professional team you’re hiring needs things such as special certification to move cross-country.

Manage your inventory as soon as possible. After you've decided on your house move, it helps to start managing your inventory as soon as possible. This includes logging in all the things you own and other necessary information – such as quantity, weight, size, and other important data. That way, you have all the things you need to identify whether some of your items are worth keeping, or if you're better off selling or throwing them away. This is also a good indicator if there are items in need of repair or if you just need to replace them. Remember, moving companies and some professionals depend on item weight to decide on quotations – so including items in your move only to throw them away later can add to your moving costs.

Streamline your schedule to accommodate your working routine and your moving process. In order to ensure that your house move isn't going to interrupt your current routine, you might want to streamline your schedule to accommodate various needs. For instance, you can use the same calendar to ensure that you only insert parts of your moving process within the free hours in your schedule – including days off, paid leaves, and time offs. That way, you won't compromise your current work or even schoolwork to ensure that your cross-country move works out.

Ensure you settle your current obligations regarding your move. If you're moving to another part of the country, chances are work and even schooling can have some difficulties – especially when it comes to travel and schedule. To avoid any unnecessary conflict, it may help to talk with the necessary figures – managers, supervisors, and the like – to see if there are necessary adjustments on your end while you make the move. These include switching business locations or even finding new work completely, especially if you can't make the commute or travel to work.

Hire professional help to make the move more streamlined and efficient. If you feel a bit overwhelmed with the things you've got to do for your house move, you might want to hire professionals such as long distance moving companies. Unlike regular house movers, these moving companies specialize in long-distance moves, meaning they have the manpower, training, and skills to help you make your house move successful – even if you're relocating across the country. Having their help with you can become one of the most essential things to your house move success, especially if you and your family are extremely busy in other things as well.

Sustainable Moving: Lessen Your Moving Footprint

With the above tips in mind, it’s important to remember that it’s completely possible to lessen your carbon footprint even in intensive situations – such as relocating across the country in the most sustainable way. Thanks to the handy tips above, you’d be surprised that things such as proper planning and execution can in fact make your house move much more bearable from a sustainability standpoint. In turn, there’s no need to hesitate to go all out with your move – provided you commit to a more practical and sustainable approach.