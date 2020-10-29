The Nine Tastiest Sustainable Restaurants in the World

If you are truly passionate about sustainable living, then you are going to need to look for all possible ways to lower your carbon footprint. This means looking at the most sustainable places to eat while traveling.

We have made a list of excellent green restaurants to check out. You can embrace more sustainable eating habits as an eco-friendly tourist if you put these restaurants at the top of your list.

Finding the Most Sustainable Restaurants During Your Trips Around the World

Sustainable food lovers will go to great lengths to find the best off the beaten track restaurants, unique dining experiences that are hard to beat will be on the bucket list.

What if your restaurant of choice is in a remote location? Even better. We have trawled the world to find a selection of restaurants that will tickle your taste buds and blow your mind, so get ready to eat your way through the seasons so why not make your way there in luxury?

Let’s look at the best food in the world and how to get there during your trips.

Loch Bay – Isle of Skye

The Isle of Skye is not easily accessible, but this contemporary Scottish restaurant is worth the trip. Loch Bay is offering Scottish food with a French influence. The restaurant sits in the highlands and has fantastic scenery in Stein, a fishing village on the Skyes scenic peninsular.

Loch Bay is a family-owned restaurant that uses only locally sourced ingredients, freshly caught on the day, making this idyllic restaurant top of the list of the best restaurants serving delicious food in an out of way location.

The nearest international airport is Inverness. There is a single runway airport in Skye called Broadford Airfield, occasionally used by private jets.

Sweden’s Treehotel, Sverige

The tree hotel offers foodies a feast for the eyes and the tastebuds. Its surroundings inspire the menu at the Treehotel. The chef is passionate about creating unique dishes from top-class local produce that Sweden has to offer. Since Sweden is a great eco-friendly tourist destination, you should take a look at this eatery on your trip there.

The nearest airport is Luleå airport, from there you can charter a helicopter to take you directly to the Treehotel.

Wolfgat, South Africa

One of the most special eating places is Wolfgat. Due to COVID-19, this fabulous restaurant is closed for now, but it makes this fisherman’s cottage a go-to destination when it opens. To get there, it takes two hours by car from Cape Town, but the menu offers some outstanding dishes, and the view is second to none.

Shutterstock Licensed Photo – By Harry Beugelink

With only 20 covers, this award-winning restaurant is set right by the sea; you won’t notice the long drive back when you are tucking into sustainably caught local fish and choosing from the short but select wine list.

Nearest airport is Langebaanweg Airport, 19.5 miles away.

Reale Casadonna, Castel di Sangro, Italy

The restaurant at Reale Casadonna has three Michelin stars and countless distinctions. Situated in beautiful gardens, Reale Casadonna offers beautifully cooked fresh food.

This 16th-century monastery located in a National Park sits on an estate of 6 hectares of experimental vineyards, herb gardens, and orange groves. The nearest airport is Abruzzo Airport, and the airport is only 4 km away. Once you arrive, you will feel a world away from real life.

The Pig On The Beach – Dorset, UK

Sitting on the side of a cliff in Studland Bay, Dorset, this independent hotel restaurant chain is famous in the area. By raising and slaughtering their meat and growing their vegetables, farm-to-table eating has never been more accessible.

The nearest airport is Eastleigh Airport, only 33 miles away. This private airstrip makes The Pig hotel very easy to get to.

La Marine, L’Ile de Noirmoutier, France

On the port of L’Herbaudiere, this hidden gem is a little white house tucked away on an islet off France’s coast. A very remote location, the restaurant has a few rooms nearby, so if you get carried away by the fantastic fresh food and local wine, you have a place to stay.

The nearest airport is Nantes Airport, 15 miles away.

The Crazy Pomegranate – Sighnaghi, Georgia

The Crazy Pomegranate is a tiny restaurant booking by reservation only, serving the finest Georgian cuisine sourced from local farmers and cooked to time-honoured recipes. They use only the freshest seasonal ingredients.

With a stunning backdrop of the Caucasus mountains, this off the beaten track restaurant is a must. The nearest airport is Tbilisi International Airport.

Restaurant Bootshaus, Lake Traun, Austria

Restaurant Bootshaus is located on the top of a boat house overlooking Lake Traun; this restaurant is modern but has an authentic Austrian chic written all over it.

The multi-award-winning restaurant only uses fresh local ingredients from local suppliers; there is no set menu; the meals are constantly evolving using only seasonal ingredients.

The nearest airport is Linz Airport, a three-hour drive away.

Tate Dining Room, Hong Kong

The Tate Dining Room is one of the few restaurants led by a female chef – Chef Vicky incorporates both traditional Chinese and Japanese elements to her dishes.

The restaurant for special occasions and, with this in mind, book the private dining room to make the most of the exquisite tableware and the restaurant’s setting; everything has been carefully curated to meet the highest standard.

Hong Kong Airport is not far away.

We hope you have enjoyed our choices; there are, of course, lots of new restaurants opening all the time; we love recommendations, so feel free to share.

Enjoy Sustainable Food While Traveling

There are a lot of great restaurants that eco-friendly tourists can check out. You should put these at the top of your list. They are great for anybody that is concerned about lowering their carbon footprint.