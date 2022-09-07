Why Spain Is One Europe’s Most Sustainable Places to Go

Are you planning an eco-friendly trip? Spain might be the perfect place for sustainable families to visit in 2022.

Spain is one of the most beautiful places in Europe, with a rich heritage, plenty of culture, and an array of things to do. Add to this great weather for a lot of the year, a number of places to stay and you have the ideal holiday destination. It is also one of the most renewable and sustainable countries in the world and it features over 50 Biosphere Reserves that work solely on conserving biodiversity through sustainable solutions.

Spain has also started taking new steps to ensure greater sustainability. The city of Totana is a prime example. According to a report published in National Geographic, the city uses a Green Power Grid to produce enough green energy to power the national power grid for 2,800 hours a year.

Choosing where to go on holiday, whether for a long weekend, a week or two or even as part of a travelling adventure when you want a sustainable destination can be tricky. You want to make sure you end up somewhere that you will love. After all, it can cost a fair bit of money to travel so you want to make sure it’s worth it and that it encapsulates your values. Spain is one place that you will travel to once and not be able to leave it at that, you will find yourself returning time and time again. From its stunning hotels such as Sercotel Hotels to its many sights such as the Gaudi Parc and Sagrada Familia, you are spoilt for choice with things to do. Here we take a look at just why you should travel to Spain, one of Europe’s most sustainable destinations.

It is officially certified as a sustainable destination

The eco-tourism market is growing 14.3% a year. Spain is one of the countries that is attracting many sustainable tourists.

The European Charter for Sustainable Tourism is a board that certifies those destinations that are the largest contributors to sustainable travel. They want to make sure that tourism is helping not hindering the environment and choose places that focus on this. Spain now has around 30 European Charter for Sustainable Tourism certified spaces that show just how much work Spain is doing to help the environment. This is a focus that they are really honing in on and is only expected to further increase as time goes on. It’s a great achievement and a real high point when it comes to choosing Spain as a sustainable destination to holiday at.

They have a fantastic public transport network

When it comes to getting around, travelling by car is one of the worst for the environment. Luckily, Spain has a brilliant public transport infrastructure making it easy to get around and help the environment. Places such as Bilbao and a few others also offer sustainable tours that are primarily focused on environmentally positive travel between places.

The majority of Spain is protected land

In Spain, 70 million acres of its land is protected which means they are working extremely hard to protect their natural environment. From their beaches to their lakes and nature reserves, building and renovating these areas is prohibited, protecting the environment and local wildlife from experiencing any harm. This is just another of the many steps that Spain is taking to preserve the environment in a sustainable way.

These are just a few reasons why you should choose to head to Spain the next time you are looking for a sustainable holiday destination. What are some of your places to go that help the environment? Let us know in the comments below.