How You Can Celebrate An Environmentally Friendly Christmas Or Holiday

Christmas is a happy time. Let it be happy for everyone. Let’s not produce long-term serious problems for small and temporary celebration. You don’t always need material to have to spread happiness. Most of us, unknowingly, damage the planet every holiday season. It is people like us that waste more than we can handle; every single person counts.

The way we all create waste, we can also have a complete eco-friendly Christmas if we change some of our habits. We all share one home and we can’t afford to destroy it. If you play your part right, it will make a difference. Here is what you can do to become a part of environment-friendly Christmas celebration.

Re-Gift Your Gifts

You must have something in your house that can be presented as a gift. If you are not using it, gift it. If you are to buy new gifts, more products will be manufactured, and the production process of each gift leaves an effect on the environment. You can make good use of unnecessary products by re-gifting them.

An Email instead of Postcard

Do you know where 1.5 billion cards end up every year? In trash. In case you don’t know, the postcard is made of paper, which is created from trees and plants. The production process has its own toll on the environment. You want to wish a happy Christmas, it’s understandable, but there is no law bounding you do it only through a card. Use technology, email your happy wishes.

Experience for a Product

Instead of gifting another sweater or toy, try the gift of an experience this Christmas. An ‘experience’ is more likely to make the recipient happy. You can take your kids to an amusement park, and get adults to partake in some adventure like skydiving (or something less daring). It depends on the nature of the recipient what experience they would appreciate as a gift. No matter what you offer, it will be at least better than a sweater.

Grow a Christmas Tree

Christmas tree is a tradition that most of us can’t ignore. You can make trees a part of your celebration and decorate them. However, you don’t have to cut them. Instead of going to the market to pay for killing a tree, why not grow a tree of your own in a pot or lawn of your house. You can decorate that tree every Christmas. As you would have grown it yourself, it will feel like the tree is also a part of your family. What can be a better way to spread happiness?

Cook Only What You Can Eat

According to a research, about two million Turkeys are wasted every Christmas in the UK alone. The number of wasted mince pies and puddings are even greater. You know who does it? You, me, and people like us. A simple solution to this problem is to cook only what we can eat. People in the United Kingdom have decided to take an initiative for this waste problem.

With these simple tips, you can celebrate a holiday season that leaves a more positive impact on the world around you and spread more joy.



Provided by Travelzoo