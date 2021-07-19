New Company is Driving ESG Infrastructure Development in Mining

The mining industry is an essential driver of economic growth and development around the world. However, it is seldom considered to be good for the environment. Neal R. Haddaway of the University of Johannesburg and some of his colleagues published a report on this very topic a couple of years ago.

Between the millions of direct and indirect jobs created, demand for ancillary services, and investments in the areas in which they operate, the sector does more than any other in many places to benefit stakeholders.

A lot of mining companies are starting to look for eco-friendlier ways to run their business. There are some ways that the gold mining industry can minimize its environmental footprint.

Collective Mining (CNL.V) is one such mining company pushing forward with infrastructure development with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles at the forefront of their operational philosophy. The company was founded on the ESG principles that are foundational to its mission, with the company name “Collective” signaling its steadfast commitment to bringing all stakeholders together to accomplish their goals. Collective has been an active and steadfast partner for the communities they operate in, as they and local governments have a critical role to play in grassroots mining exploration. While being a visible and active member of the community, the company endeavors to maintain a respectful presence at all times as a guest in the territory.

The company’s partnership with the Coffee Growers Committee of Caldas and the Municipality of Supia in Colombia is part of its commitment to ESG infrastructure development in the region. This partnership is a crucial component of the company’s 2021 ESG initiative in Caldas, Colombia. Members of the alliance have pledged $530,000 in 2021 alone.

Mining companies are powerful engines for economic growth and development, and with Collective Mining’s commitment to its ESG principles, the company is poised to benefit all stakeholders beyond the mining industry. With the investment in ancillary services and infrastructure in the areas in which the company operates, Collective is growing alongside the communities it aims to serve. The company’s model centres around working hand-in-hand with all stakeholders to build mutually beneficial futures. This includes creating measurable economic gains in the region, facilitated through the sizable capital commitment of CAD$15 million to the project. This is a key first stepping stone empowering a future enriched by job creation and expanding economic dynamics in the territory; and potential for hundreds of direct or indirect jobs when exploration success leads to discovery down the road.

Part of this process is opening transparent dialogues with local communities, and continued follow-up and follow-through on the commitments the company makes. Its partnership with the Coffee Growers Committee of Caldas is a long-term partnership that will allow Colombia to benefit from Collective’s success as much as the company. The water initiatives and infrastructure built through the program the company created will accelerate the area’s growth and improve the livelihoods of tens of thousands of families in the region.

The region is host to the second-largest coffee-producing department in Colombia, and coffee production supports more than 32,000 families in the department. Caldas is well known for its rich coffee culture, and the coffee industry is an integral part of the local economy and community. Through well-developed roads, greater water access, and support for coffee producers, Collective is seeding the ground for future generations in the region through critical infrastructure development.

Agriculture and mining creating meaningful partnerships like this allow everyone to benefit from investment in the area, with mining companies like Collective helping expand infrastructure development for thousands of Colombians for generations to come. Agriculture is an integral part of the Colombian economy and culture, and coffee culture in particular is important. As both agriculture and mining companies continue to strive for full decarbonization, a cleaner and greener future lies just ahead. The municipality, in recognition of Collective Mining’s contributions toward the improvement of the municipality’s infrastructure, awarded the company a notable recognition.

The Mayor of Supia, Marco Antonio Londono Zuluaga commented on this. A lot of policymakers have started to discuss the benefits of alternatives to traditional mining, such as growing diamonds in labs, rather than using destructive mining practices. However, it has become clear that there are also a lot of great ways to reduce the environmental footprint of mining as well.

One company’s time operating in the country has proven that mining companies with ESG principles at the forefront of their operational ethos can be some of the most vital partners for stakeholders at every level of the project and can contribute to communities through infrastructure development and local investment.