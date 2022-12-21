Things You Can Do to Support Tree Planting Initiatives

We all know that trees are essential for maintaining a healthy environment, yet many of us don’t know how to effectively support tree planting initiatives. Planting trees is one of the most effective ways to help tackle climate change, and it is also important for providing habitats for wildlife. Fortunately, there are many simple steps that each of us can take to help support tree planting initiatives and make a positive contribution towards protecting our planet.

You’ve probably already heard that planting trees is good for the Earth. But why exactly is that? There’s a couple of reasons.

Firstly, trees are often called the Earth’s lungs. That’s because they suck CO2 from the air and release oxygen – which animals (and humans) use to breathe.

Secondly, trees are an integral part of the ecosystem. They act as a food source for local wildlife, as homes for animals and much more besides.

On top of all that, trees can also help with flood prevention, biodiversity, coastal erosion, and even our mental health.

When to plant trees?

Planting trees at the right time of year is really important, as it can affect their growth. In the UK, the best time is probably between the end of November and the beginning of December, as it gives the sprouts time to get established before the drier spring and summer months. You can plant them in any soil, but make sure it has good drainage, as they don’t like to sit in water. Plant them at a depth of about 15cm (6in) and with about 20cm (8in) between each tree for best results. Plant in a group at the front of your garden, or plant them in a line along a boundary, to give your property some privacy and add value to it. The best place to plant fruit trees is near a fence and on the warm side of the house, if possible.

Support companies with green initiatives

While planting trees on an individual scale is great, we know that not everyone has the means to do so. That is why supporting companies who commit to green initiatives such as reforestation can be a great way to do something for the environment.

There are plenty of businesses out there that pledge to plant trees each time their product or service is purchased by customers.

It’s always a good idea to read into the specific scheme, when deciding to support a certain company’s tree planting initiative. Are they planting trees in a sustainable way that will benefit the local area? Are the trees causing damage to the ecosystem that’s already there? These are just a few of the questions you might want to consider when supporting a business’ eco programme.

Utility Warehouse’s Tree-Planting Initiative Flourishes

One example of a UK energy company that is often linked to tree planting is Utility Warehouse (UW).

What sets UW apart from many other tree planting schemes is their commitment to the local community. They’ve really focused on a hill in Bryn Arw in the Brecon Beacons. Before the project started, the hill was overrun with bracken, which in turn had affected the local wildlife.

The UW Woodland initiative is a lot more than UW simply committing to planting a tree for every customer that signed up to all their services. It’s a holistic reforestation project that promises to restore the hill in Bryn Arw to its former glory. The initiative will see an increase in tree planting and the restoration of a number of areas within the university.

We are so proud to be working with UW Woodland, as they have proven to be a worthy cause that is doing some incredible work in their local community.

And it’s got off to a flying start, with over 100,000 trees planted in under a year.

Reduce carbon footprints by planting trees

So, in conclusion, planting trees is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint. Not only that, but it’s actually one of the quickest, easiest and cheapest ways to do so. You can opt to do it on an individual scale, by supporting a business with a tree planting scheme, or both! So, get planting!