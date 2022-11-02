Why Plastic Recycling is More Important Than It’s Ever Been

Anyone who cares about the environment will be aware that there’s a global problem with plastic waste.

With plastic pollution becoming a serious problem for our oceans and wildlife, as well as the effects on greenhouse gases – it’s more important than ever that we should all be trying to recycle as much plastic as possible.

The problem of plastic in the environment is something that affects us all, and it’s likely to have repercussions for generations to come. But the good news is that there are things we can do to cut down on plastic use, as well as recycling as much of it as possible.

In some cases, it’s simply a matter of helping more people to understand why it’s so important to recycle plastic effectively.

It’s also helpful to educate people about the different options, such as the difference between hard and soft plastics recycling and the various ways to dispose of them responsibly.

So here are some insights and tips for better plastic recycling, because when more people take steps to reduce their plastic use and recycle when possible, we’ll see more positive changes towards solutions that benefit us all.

Why is Plastic Recycling so important?

The reason that plastic has become such a major concern for our global community is largely due to the fact that the majority of plastic is not biodegradable.

This means that the plastic we use can take hundreds of years to break down, unlike things like paper or cardboard which rot relatively quickly. The problem of this poor biodegradability is exacerbated by the massive use of plastic the whole world over.

From plastic bags, to food packaging, to toys and everyday items – plastic is everywhere. This is why the volume of plastic in the environment is becoming such a major concern for the environment.

The increased use of plastic and its inability to break down quickly has resulted in the vast volumes of waste plastic that litter the planet.

One solution to the problem is to reduce our reliance on plastic, and there’s a great deal of positive news about the science and social innovations that are taking steps in this direction.

Another way to tackle the problem is for the whole world to get better at recycling plastics.

What types of plastic can be recycled?

The recycling habits of most modern homes now include the hard plastics that are in common use, such as plastic milk bottles or food containers. These can often be recycled using kerbside services, where local councils organise the collection of domestic waste and then recycle as much as possible.

In recent years, it has become increasingly commonplace for homes and individuals to begin recycling their soft plastics. The move towards greater soft plastics recycling is encouraging, as it means there will be fewer plastics in the environment to cause harm to our natural resources and wildlife.

If your local council or collection service doesn’t allow soft plastics in its bins, it may be possible to drop these off at your local tip. There are also some specialist services that are experts at taking your soft plastic waste and recycling it effectively.

What are Soft Plastics?

So, what are soft plastics? Some popular examples of soft plastics are carrier bags, grocery bags and shopping bags, as well as some food packing products such as cling film, pouches and plastic seals.

There are some restrictions around recycling these types of waste products, however, and things like crisp packets, sweet wrappers, contaminated packaging or plastics lined with film can be problematic for some recycling services.

If you’re in any doubt, it’s best to call your local council to learn more about what’s possible in your area. For example, some individuals have set up a voluntary scheme for recycling the enormous number of crisp packets that regularly go into landfill. You could do a search online to see if there’s something similar in your region.

Other types of soft plastics that are recyclable are bubble wrap and poly bags. This is great news for the planet, as this type of waste has historically been a considerable landfill issue, so any steps towards recycling more of these types of products will help the environment and keep more plastics out of the oceans and fields.

These are just a few simple ways that ordinary people can make a positive difference in the problem of plastics in the environment. While it may seem that individual efforts won’t solve the global problem, when it becomes the cultural norm to recycle our plastics, the amount of plastic waste will be drastically reduced, which is good news for us all.