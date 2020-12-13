5 Green Burial Methods for an Earth-Friendly Funeral

It’s 2020 and we should be proud to have have come such a long way in terms of living greener, earth-friendly lives. We repurpose, recycle and re-use. We drive hybrids, charge our lives with solar power and bring our own bags to the grocery store. It would be weird to think that once we pass away, our bodies wouldn’t be sent away in an earth-friendly way too.
One way that you can be more sustainable is by having an eco-friendly funeral. You may be surprised to hear how popular this concept is. According to recent polls, around 54% of Americans have said that they are open to the idea of having a green funeral. They are apparently backing up their claims with actions, since over 70 cemeteries have said that they have seen an increase in eco-friendly funerals.
Here are 5 green burial methods to consider adding to your last will and testament.
1. Become A Mushroom… Kind Of.
The creators of the mushroom burial suit thought of just that. The body is placed in a special kind of burial suit, which is lined with special mushroom spores that are specially trained to consume dead tissue. Our bodies are filled with toxins that are ordinarily returned to the atmosphere in traditional burial methods. Mushrooms can absorb and purify toxins via a process known as mycoremediation, which makes this a great green option.
2. Aquamation
Also known as water cremation, aquamation has the body placed in a stainless-steel vessel that is filled with a special solution of water and potassium (or sodium) hydroxide. This process is very similar to what would happen naturally to a body if it was left in a stream, only much, much faster. What would take months in nature, takes less than a day in an aquamation pod.
3. Sky Burials
In Buddhist countries, like Tibet, people practice a death ritual which is said to encourage good karma. The bodies are taken to sacred grounds where vultures come to eat the flesh, this offers back to the world that which was taken in life; meat. This is a wonderfully green practice which doesn’t use scarce wood or take up space in the burial grounds. Speak to Amarillo Funeral Homes to learn more about their earth-friendly burial options.
4. Green Burial
If you aren’t particularly moved by the idea of being consumed by a mushroom or a vulture, a green burial may be more your vibe. Green burials are pretty much the same as normal burials but with a few key differences. Only biodegradable caskets can be used, or the body is wrapped in an unbleached cloth shroud. This is a far better alternative than polyester blends, which have a devastating effect on the environment. There are no embalming fluids, or toxic chemicals of any kind used. This allows the body to decompose naturally.
5. Sea Burials
Much like Vikings, pirates or naval officers, people who love the sea can opt to be buried there once they pass away. There are countless water-soluble urns available and the body can be set to sea in specially designated areas off the U.S coast. You can get a full day charter to take you and your funeral party out to sea and you can have an open or closed casket funeral before the body is released into the ocean. You can even get a company to mix the cremated remains with earth-friendly concrete to create artificial reefs that can support a variety of marine life. What a way to go indeed.
Consider the Merits of Sustainable Funerals
There are a lot of great reasons to have a green funeral. You should follow the advice listed above.
Like our Facebook Page
6 Financial Benefits of Solar-Powered Homes
9 Simple Changes for Creating an Energy-Efficient Home
Making Dog Ownership More Sustainable
Yacht Expeditions Are Supporting Exploration of The Seas
Perks of Pursuing a Green Degree
5 Green Burial Methods for an Earth-Friendly Funeral
3 Wonderful Expeditions Sustainable Travelers Should Add to Their Bucket List
Comparing and Contrasting the Benefits Solar And Geothermal Energy
The Evolving Landscape of Ethical Investing in the Post-Covid Economy
4 Huge Changes Transforming the Solar Industry in 2021
Lifestyle Changes to Save Our Oceans from a Catastrophic Fate
4 Huge Changes Transforming the Solar Industry in 2021
10 Perfect Zero Waste Christmas Gifts To Give This Year
Ultra Simple Guide to Consumer Solar Panel Installation
9 Essential Elements of Success for Eco-Friendly Food Trucks
Highly Effective Eco-Friendly Hand Sanitation Practices
10 Simple Home Improvement Tips To Create A Green Home Environment
The Evolving Landscape of Ethical Investing in the Post-Covid Economy
7 Very Important Steps to Become an Eco-Friendly Dog Owner
5 Very Important Sustainable Guidelines for Home Renovations
Trending
- Editors Choice11 months ago
10 Green Companies With Amazing Environmental Initiatives
- Environment12 months ago
How You Can Celebrate An Environmentally Friendly Christmas Or Holiday
- Features11 months ago
5 Sustainable Home Improvement Ideas To Improve Your Home’s Value
- Environment12 months ago
Simple Hacks to Slash Your Environmental Footprint for the Holidays